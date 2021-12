Sienna Miller has said she believes that details of her pregnancy were obtained by the then editor of The Sun, Rebekah Brooks, using “blatantly unlawful means”.As reported by The Guardian, Miller told a court that Brooks knew about her 2005 pregnancy at a very early stage.“I was told at the end of July 2005, by my friend and publicist, that Rebekah Brooks had found out that I was pregnant,” said Miller, in an excerpt from a draft statement read out by her lawyer at the high court.Miller believes Brooks acquired her medical records through a “blagger” journalist at The Sun,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO