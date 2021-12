(LOS ANGELES, CA) -- Graham Mitchell, who was MOTÖRHEAD's tour manager in the late 1970s and early ‘80s, was also an avid photography enthusiast. A new large-format tabletop book, Fast & Loose: Snapshots from the Graham Mitchell Archive, 1977-1982, collects nearly 100 of his snapshots, including many that have never been published before. “I somehow knew how important it all was,” Mitchell says. “I knew I needed to capture at least some of those moments. I’d see the band to the stage and then immediately go out into the house, jostle with the punters, and get what I could.”

