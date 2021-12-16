ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Passing’ tackles the complexity of racial perception in the 20s with sophistication

Cover picture for the articleOne might think that returning to black and white filmmaking would reverse the incredible advances we have made in the film industry. The loss of color that often creates tone and emotion in a scene may turn viewers away and the gray scale may feel drab to some. But none of...

Netflix's Passing Made Me Rethink How I Carry My Racial Ambiguity

As a white-passing biracial woman, I really resonated with Rebecca Hall's film adaptation of Nella Larsen's 1929 novel, Passing. The story centers on two biracial Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), who are light-skinned enough to pass as white in 1920s New York. When Irene bumps into her old friend Clare, she almost doesn't recognize her. Unlike Irene — who is living her life openly as a Black woman despite being able to pass for white if she wanted to — Clare has accentuated her already-light features with blond hair to help her pass as white in everyday society. Taking her deception even further, she's married a wealthy white man (Alexander Skarsgard), who not only doesn't know she's Black but also holds an extreme, violent hatred toward Black people.
Jodie Comer, Penelope Cruz and Ruth Negga Talk Portraying Women at Turning Points

Some of the best films are about people making life-altering decisions that not only change the course of events, but also their own actions and personalities. And this year’s films are filled with women making some doozies. From Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani taking a murderous turn to Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball dealing with a pivotal week for her marriage and career to Rachel Zegler’s Maria debating whether to leave her family for love in “West Side Story” to Kristen Stewart’s fictitious depiction of a Princess Diana who left it all behind in “Spencer,” it’s suggested that a different decision could have...
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
Doctors have dehumanized Black people for centuries. This illustrator believes art could help

If you crack open a medical textbook, chances are every illustration inside will be of a Caucasian person. Chidiebere Ibe, a 25-year-old Nigerian medical illustrator and first-year medical student, always thought it was bizarre that the public health pamphlets he received growing up showed only images of white bodies. “There would be an illustration of measles and it would be on Caucasian skin,” he tells me. “These were being handed out to a Nigerian population. Our skin is Black.”
Having An Affair Changed My Perception of Marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. Ittakes two. It’s give and take. It’s all about commitment. Those are a few of the slogans I’ve heard people use in regards to relationships and marriage.
bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
Relationships Without Empathy

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.

