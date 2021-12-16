‘Passing’ tackles the complexity of racial perception in the 20s with sophistication

As a white-passing biracial woman, I really resonated with Rebecca Hall's film adaptation of Nella Larsen's 1929 novel, Passing. The story centers on two biracial Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), who are light-skinned enough to pass as white in 1920s New York. When Irene bumps into her old friend Clare, she almost doesn't recognize her. Unlike Irene — who is living her life openly as a Black woman despite being able to pass for white if she wanted to — Clare has accentuated her already-light features with blond hair to help her pass as white in everyday society. Taking her deception even further, she's married a wealthy white man (Alexander Skarsgard), who not only doesn't know she's Black but also holds an extreme, violent hatred toward Black people.

