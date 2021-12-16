Bedford Acting Group preforms Annie

Karen did too much right out the gate on Tyler Perry’s Sistas this Wednesday when she popped up at Andi and Fatima’s job looking to pop off. Old girl must have bionic hearing for starters, because somehow she heard Andi tell Fatima that she should give Zac a chance and that Fatima and Zac should be together. Karen stormed through the door of Andi and Fatima’s law firm breakroom not long after Andi said those words and started yelling and acting wild. Karen asked Andi why she would say such a thing if she were really her friend, and then she...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO