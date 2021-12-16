ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Acting Group preforms Annie

By Alix Glickman ’23
inklingsnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWeb Features Editor Alix Glickman ’23 joined...

www.inklingsnews.com

country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Popculture

Lisa Brown, 'Guiding Light' and 'As the World Turns' Actress, Dead at 67

Lisa Brown, a beloved soap opera star who appeared on both Guiding Light and As The World Turns, died on Nov. 24 after a brief illness. She was 67. The Kansas City, Missouri native was a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee and made her last appearances on Guiding Light in 2009, just before the long-running soap finished its run.
#Bedford Acting Group
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas Recap: Karen Acts Like a Real Karen With Fatima and Andi

Karen did too much right out the gate on Tyler Perry’s Sistas this Wednesday when she popped up at Andi and Fatima’s job looking to pop off. Old girl must have bionic hearing for starters, because somehow she heard Andi tell Fatima that she should give Zac a chance and that Fatima and Zac should be together. Karen stormed through the door of Andi and Fatima’s law firm breakroom not long after Andi said those words and started yelling and acting wild. Karen asked Andi why she would say such a thing if she were really her friend, and then she...
jrmcnd.com

Nolan Michael

Nolan is a blessing that will be welcomed by his family, especially his sisters Halle and Barrett. We are thankful for the journey and the staff at JRMC and look forward to Nolan's future.
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife new Christmas photo reveals return of iconic character

Call the Midwife have released a new photo teasing the upcoming Christmas special and revealing the return of an iconic character from season ten. The photo features Nate Court, who played baby Robert, the infant born with Down Syndrome in the final episode of the last series. WATCH: Call the...
koxe.com

Gary Allen announces engagement to girlfriend Molly Martin

Country star Gary Allan announced his engagement to girlfriend Molly Martin on December 7. The singer posted several photos on Instagram with the caption, “She said yes!!!” One of the photos shows the singer bending down on a knee with Martin covering her mouth in surprise. Allan also shared a photo of the pear-shaped diamond engagement ring he proposed with; the proposal took place at Nashville’s Cheekwood Estate and Gardens.
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Opens Up About Filming Holiday Dinner Scenes Out of Season

In many ways, The Waltons was like any other TV show. It involved its fair share of artifice and production tricks alongside the real camaraderie of its cast. In a recent episode of “Ask Judy,” The Waltons star Judy Norton held forth about shooting the holiday dinner scenes out of season and whether the food on their television table was real. She then opened up about what it was like to sit down to a turkey dinner complete with food you can’t eat. (And several months away from Thanksgiving, to boot.)
FL Radio Group

Thousands Will Visit The Real Bedford Falls

Seneca Falls is geographically in the right spot, and today thousands of people will begin to understand why Seneca Falls is the Real Bedford Falls. There are many connections to the 1946 holiday classic film ”It’s a Wonderful Life.” The location, the bridge, the houses, and the fact that movie director Frank Capra once stopped by for a haircut.
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Reveals Where She Is Currently Living

Fans learned earlier this year that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown decided to pack up and live in an RV. The decision came after the rental home she was living in was put up for sale. This forced her to make a big decision about whether or not to look for another rental or move into an RV. Her ultimate decision was to just live in an RV on the family property. She and her daughter Savannah were living in the RV on the Flagstaff property. Now, it seems she’s moved again. Where did she opt to go this time?
Talking With Tami

First Look: Marriage Bootcamp Hip Hop Edition With K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz & More

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Parents Heartbreakingly Detail The Late Influencer's Tumultuous Relationship With Fiancé Brian Laundrie In New Doc

Gabby Petito's family has opened up about the late influencer's life and her tragic murder. In the trailer for Peacock's new documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media — set to premiere on December 17 — the Petito family including, her mom Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad, Jim Schmidt, and her dad, Joe Petito, all speak out.
