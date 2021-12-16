Terrain welcomes holiday season with open arms

NEW LONDON, Ohio (WJW) – The pandemic has put a lot of things on hold. In New London in Huron County, the impact of the pandemic hit their 2020 Christmas celebration like a freight train. This year, they wanted to bring Christmas back . Six-year-old Maverick got a wonderful,...
Time to get festive in Elyon, with the holiday events getting started with new rewards, login bonuses and a treasure hunt. The update also introduces stage 2 of the Ignous the Pyro raid. If you’re playing Elyon after today’s update, you may notice holiday decor and a new Jolly Attendance...
APPLETON – If you missed the eighth annual Mile of Music festival this summer, here’s your second chance to grab some merch. Appleton’s iconic music festival is hosting its first Mile of Music Pop-Up Holiday Shop this holiday season. The pop-up is located at 10 E. College Ave. #102 — the former Items of Interest space, across from Houdini Plaza.
It’s that time of the year again when everyone is gearing up for the holidays. The Sims Mobile has you covered with the Hearty Holidays update. In particular, the Sim Festival Season 5 is sure to put you in the mood for Christmas. For this one, Kevin McCrabkin is making...
READSBORO - Glass artists Mary Angus and Bill LeQuier will host their 38th annual Holiday Open Studio Sale on two weekends, Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12, and Saturday and Sunday, December 18 and 19, from 10 am to 5 pm. Visitors are invited to the studio to see Angus and LeQuier’s beautiful hand-blown glass, enjoy a cup of hot mulled cider, and join the artists in celebrating the holiday season and 38 years of creating glass art.
Some days you want to get into the Christmas seasonal spirit, other days you want to get into a game where failure could mean death. This is the juxtaposition that Aion finds itself over the course of December and into January with its swath of seasonal and not-so-seasonal events. On...
OMAHA, Neb. — A Christmas display on 103rd and Redick streets is approved by Santa Claus himself. Until Dec. 23, Santa will take four nights out of his busy schedule to spend time listening to what kids are wishing for under the tree this holiday season. Santa is a...
Like many, I've saved the bulk of my holiday shopping for the last minute. Being overscheduled and a little indecisive has delayed my gift buying, but thanks in part to my job as a shopping reporter, I know where to go and what to get for everyone on my list.
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. When it comes to wardrobe staples, sneakers are...
Black Friday is in full swing on Amazon, and we are loving all the discounts. Some things that are smart to shop for today are winter staples. We are especially obsessed with all the self-heating jackets and vests that keep you toasty warm in cold weather. From this Heated Vest Lightweight USB Charging Heating Vest ($44, originally $80) to the Ororo Slim Fit Heated Jacket With Battery Pack and Detachable Hood ($105, originally $200), there are tons of bestselling options.
Michael Kors' Holiday Event is here early and this is one holiday sale you simply can't miss. With the Holiday deals, get 25% off nearly everything and up to 60% off Michael Kors' sale handbags, wallets, shoes, watches, and coats for some seriously deep discounts. Prices are already marked, so you don't need a promo code!
‘Tis the season to curl up by the fire, crank the heat and wrap yourself in a cozy blanket. When winter comes around, the most important thing is staying warm and cozy, especially for those who have a hard time with the wicked winter winds and bone-chilling cold. That’s where...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just because the clock is ticking down, it doesn’t mean there are no more great gifts left to give. On the contrary — there are plenty of popular items that are still in stock, still on sale and will still make it to your home […]
Imagining winter fashion without a sturdy pair of boots is like thinking about teens without TikTok: impossible. Even though the contents of nearly everyone's wardrobe has become more sweatshirts and sweatpants than anything else, there's no doubt that a pair of the best winter boots will do a closet good. And if you're looking for the perfect style to add to your collection of winter shoes, you've come to the right place.
To the converted, a bed simply isn’t made without a top layer to finish the look. A bedspread can offer a smart, clean-lined finish that you just don’t get with a floppy duvet set.If you’re after that crisp, hotel bedding vibe, choose a quilt that will cover the entire bed and drape beautifully. And don’t forget a neat pillow tuck for that five-star bedroom look.Some double-sized quilts are a perfectly square 200cm x 200cm, meaning they’ll stop short of the pillows if you allow for a 40cm drop along the sides and the foot of the bed. This is ideal...
It's the same story every year: after hours trawling the shops and online, you have finally bought all your presents – even something for difficult Aunt Sally and your brother who has everything. You pile it all into the car home and forget about it until Christmas Eve when you hastily stick together some scraps of wrapping paper from mum's crafting drawer. Under the tree, your presents look like a bleak afterthought next to the gorgeously presented offerings of your siblings. At the best of times, gift wrapping can be as much of an undertaking as buying in the first place. The...
There is no right or wrong when it comes to decorating a festive winter mantel, but these tips from Drew and Jonathon Scott's Reveal magazine (on sale now) can provide a helpful guide. Follow these five simple tricks to achieve a beautiful winter mantel that easily transitions to suit your seasonal decor after the holiday season is over.
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Why is it that winter always seems to come out...
Dozens of Panaca residents stood in front of the post office Nov. 29 to watch as the huge tree outside of the building came to life with Christmas lights and decorations made by the sixth graders. The students of Panaca Elementary then serenaded the audience with some samples from their upcoming Christmas program. As people […]
Comments / 0