Terrain welcomes holiday season with open arms

It's the same story every year: after hours trawling the shops and online, you have finally bought all your presents – even something for difficult Aunt Sally and your brother who has everything. You pile it all into the car home and forget about it until Christmas Eve when you hastily stick together some scraps of wrapping paper from mum's crafting drawer. Under the tree, your presents look like a bleak afterthought next to the gorgeously presented offerings of your siblings. At the best of times, gift wrapping can be as much of an undertaking as buying in the first place. The...

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO