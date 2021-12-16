ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stones Top Worldwide Tour Earnings List With $115 Million

By Martin Kielty
 1 day ago
The Rolling Stones topped Pollstar’s annual worldwide tour-earning list for 2021, grossing an average of $9.6 million per show. Despite playing just 12 concerts in the accounting period, the British veterans made a total of $115.5 million, selling 516,624 tickets at an average price of $223.56 – only Bruno Mars ($330),...

104.5 KDAT

Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog for $500 Million

Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his masters and publishing catalog for half a billion dollars. Billboard reports that a combined deal found the "Born to Run" star selling his masters to Sony Music and his publishing to Sony Music Publishing. Rolling Stone stated that neither Sony nor a rep for Springsteen has offered any comment or confirmation on the sale.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Rolling Stones, Harry Styles lead 2021 Pollstar 2021 Year End Tour charts

Pollstar has released its 2021 Year End Special Issue, including the Top 100 Worldwide Tours, Top 100 North American Tours, a bold prediction for 2022’s touring, and more. The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour — the group’s first without drummer Charlie Watts who died before launching — held the No. 1 position among the year’s highest-grossing Worldwide and North American tours ranking based on $115.5 million in sales from 516,624 tickets sold. The No Filter Tour’s 2021 grosses raises its overall box-office haul to $545 million from over 2.8 million tickets sold at 58 shows since the original tour launch in 2017, securing its historic stand among the highest-grossing tours of all time. Rounding out 2021’s Top 100 Worldwide Tours and Top 100 North American Tours are Harry Styles, which sold the most tickets for the 2021 calendar year at nearly 720,000, The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, Eagles, Dead & Company, Los Bukis, Guns N’ Roses, Dave Matthews Band, Phish, and Jonas Brothers.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Eric Clapton
POLLSTAR

How The Rolling Stones' ‘No Filter Tour’ Became 2021’s Highest Grossing Tour And An Industry Beacon

It didn’t seem remotely possible that The Rolling Stones, the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band, could outdo themselves nearly 60 years into their storied career. But what the Stones achieved in 2021 with the restart of their “No Filter Tour” stands out as among one of the legendary group’s greatest accomplishments. Not only was it the highest grossing tour of Pollstar’s 2021 chart year, bringing in $115.5 million and more than 516,000 tickets over the course of just two months, but, more importantly, it served as a beacon for the entire industry and hundreds of millions of music fans across the world, showing that in this supremely challenging year, concerts at the highest echelon of the live business could be pulled off safely and successfully.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Rolling Stones Crowned 2021 Concert Business Champs

The 2021 edition of the Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” tour was the year’s biggest, according to Pollstar, the trade publication dedicated to covering the worldwide concert industry. The World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band, despite just playing 12 concerts, took in $115.5 million at the gate, easily outdistancing Harry Styles whose $86.7 million take covering 39 shows placed him second. Others in the top five, whether measured worldwide or solely just for North America were the “Hella Mega Tour” (featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer), Eagles, and Dead & Company.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

2021 Tour Stats: Harry Styles Sold Most Tickets, but Stones Had Highest Grosses

The Rolling Stones had what was almost certainly the most high-profile tour of the year. On Pollstar’s just-released ranking of 2021’s top tours, though, the Stones come in only at No. 8. There’s a good reason for that, of course — the list is ranked by tickets sold, not grosses. Harry Styles was No. 1, with 669,051 attendees at his arena shows, adding up to an $86.7 million gross for the year. The Stones played a far more modest amount of stadium shows, with 516,624 paying customers, but higher ticket prices accounted for a robust $115.5 million take, which made the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Share Reunion Performance Video Of 'Rock And Roll'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video of a performance of "Rock And Roll" from their legendary 2007 reunion show in London, UK. The song was the final encore by the group at the O2 Arena, where they headlined a tribute to friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun. The rare...
ROCK MUSIC
963kklz.com

December 6: A Day In Rolling Stones History

Considering their 50+ year career, it’s not surprising that some major events in Rolling Stones history may fall on the same date, but December 6 marks the anniversary of three very important moments. 1968 – Release of Beggars Banquet. This album kicked off one of the greatest sequences of albums...
MUSIC
Entertainment
themusicnetwork.com

Rolling Stone Australia reveals list of 200 greatest Aussie albums ever

Rolling Stone Australia has published its definitive list of the 200 greatest Australian albums ever made, with AC/DC’s 1980 classic Back In Black taking out the top spot. The extensive list, which appears in its December issue out today, was compiled from a lengthy nomination process with over 800 industry figures.
MUSIC
metalinjection

GUNS N ROSES, SLIPKNOT, FOO FIGHTERS Among Pollstar's 100 Highest-Grossing Worldwide Tours Of 2021

Pollstar has unveiled the 100 highest-grossing tours of 2021, and the results are slightly surprising. Sitting in first place by a long shot is The Rolling Stones, who incredibly grossed $115.5 million across 12 shows. Further down is Guns N’ Roses, who grossed $47.3 million across 23 shows, and then even further down are bands like Slipknot, Megadeth, and Lamb Of God. The biggest surprise to me was that Foo Fighters managed to rake in $4.5 million over the course of only three shows.
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

