Joint Statement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and the United Kingdom, on the November 21 Political Agreement in Sudan

The United Arab Emirates threatened Tuesday to scrap its mega-purchase of US F-35 fighter jets, protesting stringent conditions amid Washington's concerns on China, but both sides said they hoped to resolve the dispute. President Joe Biden has pledged greater oversight over the state-of-the-art planes after the $23 billion arms package was pushed through by his predecessor Donald Trump in what was seen as a reward for the Gulf State's recognition of Israel. "The UAE has informed the US that it will suspend discussions to acquire the F-35," an Emirati official said. "Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment," the official said.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO