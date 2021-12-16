Joint Statement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and the United Kingdom, on the November 21 Political Agreement in Sudan
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and the United Kingdom are encouraged by the political agreement in Sudan, signed on 21 November 2021, and the reinstatement of Dr. Abdalla Hamdok as Prime Minister. This is a first step to resolving Sudan’s political challenges...www.state.gov
