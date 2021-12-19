ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

7 Side Hustles You Can Do Across the US — Both Full and Part Time

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ3jH_0dOe4wWz00

Side hustles are a very popular way to earn money these days. And with all the possibilities we have thanks to the internet and smartphones, that shouldn’t be a big surprise. After all, there are more ways to make money than ever.

Read: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
See: 11 Best Lucrative Side Hustle Ideas: Earn More

That isn’t to say it is easy; side hustles can take a lot of work, especially if you are already working 40 hours per week (or more). Still, it’s nice to know nearly anyone can make extra money, whether it’s online or aided by their smartphone.

Whether you want to make extra money, get out of debt or save for retirement, side hustles are a great way to take control of your finances. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best side hustle opportunities available in the U.S. as well as just how much money you can make with them.

Disc over: 20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

1. Freelancing

Freelancing is one of the most basic ways to make money with a side hustle. It’s also one of the broadest ways to make money. For instance, you can make money as a freelance writer, programmer or nearly any skill that’s in demand.

The way you find clients is essentially a blank canvas as well. Common ways include job boards and sites like Upwork, but you can also find work through LinkedIn, Facebook groups and by networking with others doing similar work. Needless to say, with such a broad classification it’s tough to say what the earning potential is, but many freelancers make several thousand dollars per month.

Read: Best Side Hustles for People Over 50

2. Online Surveys

Online surveys can be a fun way to make a few extra dollars. Survey sites pay you to give your honest opinion about products and services. This is a win for them because knowing what consumers think helps companies design better products in order to make more money. There are many survey sites available such as Survey Junkie and Swagbucks. The biggest downside with surveys is they don’t pay very much; don’t expect to make more than $50 per month.

3. Virtual Assistant Services

Self-employed people and small businesses often need someone to handle tasks for them that are important but not central to their mission. For example, this could include social media management, scheduling and even some basic graphic design.

According to Indeed, the average pay for a virtual assistant in the United States is $19.38 per hour.

See: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

4. Ride-Share Driving

Whether you drive for Uber, Lyft or another service, being a ride-share driver is a great side hustle. After all, you set your own schedule and can decide where you do or don’t want to accept ride requests. You do have to have a vehicle that meets the company’s requirements, but for those who check all the boxes, ride-share driving is a nice way to make some extra money. As far as earnings, independent contractor drivers make an average of $709 per week in the U.S.

Find Out: Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

5. Pet Care

If you love cats and dogs, pet care is one of the best side hustles around. Apps like Rover and Wag make it easy to find clients, or you can choose to start your own pet care business. The most common services provided are dog walking, dog and cat sitting, boarding (pets stay at your home), and grooming. If you are one of the many whose job has gone remote, you might even be able to combine this with your full-time work (if allowed, of course). Pet sitters make an average of $12.54 per hour, though the rate can vary quite a bit depending on where you live.

6. Graphic Design

Freelance graphic design is yet another side hustle that can take a variety of shapes and forms. Of course, you should already be skilled at creating some kind of graphics, but there are many types of graphics you can create for clients. For instance, you can create logos, graphics for websites or articles, graphics for market materials, and plenty more. The average base rate for graphic designers is $29.94 per hour.

Your Best Options: These Side Jobs Will Be the Most Popular in the US

7. Charging Electric Scooters

Charging electric scooters is one of the more creative side hustles; I know I was intrigued when I first heard about it. Of course, you must live in an area that has electric scooters available for this side hustle to work. If you do, this is an easy side hustle as all it requires you to do is find scooters that need charging, take them home and plug them in. Bird scooters that need charging, for example, can be found via the app. They take a few hours to charge and only cost about 10 cents each to charge. You won’t make a ton with this side hustle; expect around $5 to $25 per day. Still, this one can be easy and fun.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Side Hustles You Can Do Across the US — Both Full and Part Time

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
Motley Fool

How to Decide if a Side Hustle Is Worth It

If you're thinking about getting a side hustle, you need to make sure it's worth your time and effort. Getting a side hustle can allow you to increase your earnings. Not all side hustles may be worth your time or effort. Considering the skills needed and income potential will help you choose.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Surveys#Graphic Design#Side Hustles#Linkedin#Surveys Online
Motley Fool

Should You Spend Your Side Hustle Earnings or Save Them?

It's extra income -- but does that give you the green light to blow it?. The money you earn from your side gig may not be money you need for your essential bills. While you may feel you can spend that money on the things you want, first, make sure you don't have other pressing financial needs to tend to.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Video shows Better.com CEO telling employees, ‘You will not be allowed to fail twice’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In a video leaked to Fortune, the embattled CEO of mortgage startup Better.com is seen addressing employees immediately after having laid off 900 staffers—using language that some Better employees later said made them feel threatened.
ECONOMY
Westport News

Turn Your Side Hustle into a Full-Time Gig with Shopify

While it's exciting that so many people have jumped into the side hustle craze over the past year, it's distressing to note that a third of side hustlers need that income just to stay afloat. While we tend to think of side hustles as things to help you get by like driving Uber or writing email subject lines, there are a number of side hustles that can evolve into much more than that.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBTV

Side hustles a great way to make extra money

Experts say the coronavirus pandemic has caused so much stress in some people they are having trouble falling or staying asleep. Consequences range from short-term suspension to expulsion. Omicron variant found in Mecklenburg County. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Omicron variant found in Mecklenburg County. One Year Later: Remembering Officer...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CHFoss

Why You are Stopped at the Door at Walmart

Being stopped as you exit the store at Walmart doesn't mean that you are being accused of stealing. I have worked at the door. There is a system in place for all people entering the store. Here are the facts:
bigblueunbiased.com

Check To See if You Will Be Receiving the New Stimulus Check on Friday

Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
83K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy