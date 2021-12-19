7 Side Hustles You Can Do Across the US — Both Full and Part Time

Side hustles are a very popular way to earn money these days. And with all the possibilities we have thanks to the internet and smartphones, that shouldn’t be a big surprise. After all, there are more ways to make money than ever.

That isn’t to say it is easy; side hustles can take a lot of work, especially if you are already working 40 hours per week (or more). Still, it’s nice to know nearly anyone can make extra money, whether it’s online or aided by their smartphone.

Whether you want to make extra money, get out of debt or save for retirement, side hustles are a great way to take control of your finances. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best side hustle opportunities available in the U.S. as well as just how much money you can make with them.

1. Freelancing

Freelancing is one of the most basic ways to make money with a side hustle. It’s also one of the broadest ways to make money. For instance, you can make money as a freelance writer, programmer or nearly any skill that’s in demand.

The way you find clients is essentially a blank canvas as well. Common ways include job boards and sites like Upwork, but you can also find work through LinkedIn, Facebook groups and by networking with others doing similar work. Needless to say, with such a broad classification it’s tough to say what the earning potential is, but many freelancers make several thousand dollars per month.

2. Online Surveys

Online surveys can be a fun way to make a few extra dollars. Survey sites pay you to give your honest opinion about products and services. This is a win for them because knowing what consumers think helps companies design better products in order to make more money. There are many survey sites available such as Survey Junkie and Swagbucks. The biggest downside with surveys is they don’t pay very much; don’t expect to make more than $50 per month.

3. Virtual Assistant Services

Self-employed people and small businesses often need someone to handle tasks for them that are important but not central to their mission. For example, this could include social media management, scheduling and even some basic graphic design.

According to Indeed, the average pay for a virtual assistant in the United States is $19.38 per hour.

4. Ride-Share Driving

Whether you drive for Uber, Lyft or another service, being a ride-share driver is a great side hustle. After all, you set your own schedule and can decide where you do or don’t want to accept ride requests. You do have to have a vehicle that meets the company’s requirements, but for those who check all the boxes, ride-share driving is a nice way to make some extra money. As far as earnings, independent contractor drivers make an average of $709 per week in the U.S.

5. Pet Care

If you love cats and dogs, pet care is one of the best side hustles around. Apps like Rover and Wag make it easy to find clients, or you can choose to start your own pet care business. The most common services provided are dog walking, dog and cat sitting, boarding (pets stay at your home), and grooming. If you are one of the many whose job has gone remote, you might even be able to combine this with your full-time work (if allowed, of course). Pet sitters make an average of $12.54 per hour, though the rate can vary quite a bit depending on where you live.

6. Graphic Design

Freelance graphic design is yet another side hustle that can take a variety of shapes and forms. Of course, you should already be skilled at creating some kind of graphics, but there are many types of graphics you can create for clients. For instance, you can create logos, graphics for websites or articles, graphics for market materials, and plenty more. The average base rate for graphic designers is $29.94 per hour.

7. Charging Electric Scooters

Charging electric scooters is one of the more creative side hustles; I know I was intrigued when I first heard about it. Of course, you must live in an area that has electric scooters available for this side hustle to work. If you do, this is an easy side hustle as all it requires you to do is find scooters that need charging, take them home and plug them in. Bird scooters that need charging, for example, can be found via the app. They take a few hours to charge and only cost about 10 cents each to charge. You won’t make a ton with this side hustle; expect around $5 to $25 per day. Still, this one can be easy and fun.

