ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

New England Revolution reportedly acquire Sebastian Lletget

By Parker Cleveland
starsandstripesfc.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a tough season for the LA Galaxy, Sebastian Lletget is on the move as the team looks to rebuild. According to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle, the midfielder is set to join the New England...

www.starsandstripesfc.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lletget traded to Revolution by Galaxy, reunites with Arena

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget was acquired by Major League Soccer's New England Revolution from the LA Galaxy on Thursday for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 general allocation money. The trade includes $300,000 in 2022, $200,000 in 2023 and up to $800,000 in conditional future general allocation money based on performance. A...
MLS
Boston Globe

Sebastian Lletget looking forward to ‘full-circle moment’ with Bruce Arena

Though he has never visited Boston, US national team midfielder Sebastian Lletget believes he was destined to play for the Revolution, thanks to Bruce Arena. “It’s kind of a full-circle moment,” Lletget said Thursday. “He’s the one that brought me to the LA Galaxy, he gave me my first cap on the national team, and now circling back with him in New England. I just think it’s set up to be something great, you know. Of course, there’s going to be challenges along the way, bumps on the road. It’s hard to tell what the future will hold, but I hope we lift up some silverware, and that’s my goal. You know, I want to win and I haven’t been able to do that at the Galaxy for one reason or another but I think this is going to be the challenge I’m looking for.”
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Lletget
Person
Bruce Arena
Person
Carles Gil
starsandstripesfc.com

USMNT midweek viewing guide: Jumping for joy

It’s a quieter midweek this week, with the MLS season over and no Champions League on tap. However, even on a quiet week like this, we see 30 USMNT-eligible players ready to play. Let’s get into it!. Tuesday. Venezia v Ternana, 9a on Paramount+: Busio and Tessmann helped...
MLS
cbslocal.com

New England Revolution’s New Crest Is Now In Full Effect

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution’s new crest is now the look for the club. The Revolution’s new crest, which was officially unveiled in November, is now officially the club’s primary logo as of Tuesday. The original MLS club’s new brand identity is now in full effect ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season.
MLS
CBS Boston

Complete 2022 New England Revolution Schedule Announced

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here. Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Eastern Conference#Usmnt#General Allocation Money#Mls Mvp Carles Gil
starsandstripesfc.com

SSFC Spotlight: Auston Trusty rebounds with strong year for Colorado Rapids

The United States Men’s National Team’s annual winter camp is traditionally where domestic players make their mark, earning a spot after a strong season in Major League Soccer. Auston Trusty is one such player, emerging as a leader on the back line for the Colorado Rapids. While having been a part of the program in the past, the 23-year-old center back appears to be on an upward trajectory half a decade into his professional career.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte FC to make home debut on Fox 46; team forecasts 74K sold tickets

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a pandemic-delayed franchise launch, Charlotte FC has finally released a full schedule for the upcoming and highly anticipated inaugural 2022 season. Home matches will be played at Bank of America Stadium and upgrades are being made to accommodate match days including the fan experience and the pitch. The […]
MLS
UPI News

U.S. soccer's Alex Morgan joins NWSL's San Diego Wave

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team striker Alex Morgan left the Orlando Pride and signed with the San Diego Wave, the first-year National Women's Soccer League expansion team announced. The Wave announced the signing Monday. Morgan joins fellow U.S. women's team star Abby Dahlkemper on the Wave...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham wanted Leicester Premier League game called off to play Rennes

Tottenham Hotspur requested Thursday night’s Premier League game with Leicester City to be postponed in order to play their Europa Conference League match with Rennes.Spurs had to call off the Group G tie with the French side last week after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and Uefa rules stated that the fixture had to be rescheduled by December 31.The governing body announced on Saturday that no new date was possible and the matter had been referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken, with either side potentially being awarded a 3-0 win depending...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy