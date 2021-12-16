New England Revolution reportedly acquire Sebastian Lletget

Though he has never visited Boston, US national team midfielder Sebastian Lletget believes he was destined to play for the Revolution, thanks to Bruce Arena. “It’s kind of a full-circle moment,” Lletget said Thursday. “He’s the one that brought me to the LA Galaxy, he gave me my first cap on the national team, and now circling back with him in New England. I just think it’s set up to be something great, you know. Of course, there’s going to be challenges along the way, bumps on the road. It’s hard to tell what the future will hold, but I hope we lift up some silverware, and that’s my goal. You know, I want to win and I haven’t been able to do that at the Galaxy for one reason or another but I think this is going to be the challenge I’m looking for.”

MLS ・ 6 HOURS AGO