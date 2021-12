Although an in person awards banquet in 2021 again due to COVID-19 concerns, the 16th annual Bordas & Bordas WTOV9 High School Football Awards Show still aired Thursday night to honor the top players, teams and coaches in the Ohio Valley from the 2021 football season. The Wintersville Trophy Shop Special Teams Player of the Year was Dover kicker and punter Lucas Lane. He was 5 for 6 on field goals with a long of 40 yards and...

DOVER, OH ・ 31 MINUTES AGO