ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murderer Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty To Fed Charges Of Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

By Pharoh Martin
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJWgL_0dOdyEJh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHSrT_0dOdyEJh00

Source: Minnesota Department of Corrections / Minnesota Department of Corrections

Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin saved himself another trial and possibly more years to his prison sentence by pleading guilty to two federal charges related to violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Eight months ago, the former Minneapolis cop and poster child of everything wrong with America’s police culture was convicted by the state of Minnesota of second-degree murder and sentenced to 22 and half years in prison.

The Associated Press reports that in a deal with federal prosecutors, Chauvin pled guilty to two federal charges. Those charges included that he deprived George Floyd’s constitutional right to be free from the “use of unreasonable force by a police officer” when he kneeled on the Black man’s neck while he was already handcuffed for almost 9 minutes, according to the indictment.

The unjustified restraint tactic restricted Floyd’s ability to breathe and killed him. Chauvin also pled guilty to second indictment from 2017 incident involving a 14-year-old in Minnesota that he used the same tactic on. Under the agreement, federal prosecutors are requesting that Chauvin serve 25 years to run concurrent to his murder sentence and other federal charges will be dropped. Chauvin loses his right to appeal and will serve his time in federal prison.

Floyd’s death at the hands of Chauvin and three other officers galvanized social protests around the world demanding accountibility and the end of police brutality and deadly force against unarmed black people.

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

The Chauvin Case Was a Slam Dunk. The Kim Potter Trial Could Be a Fiasco.

For Amity Dimock-Heisler, Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd was personal. The viral video of the crime sent shockwaves through social media, and erupted long-simmering anger about racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. For weeks, people took to the streets to protest, Floyd’s final pleas to breathe became a rallying cry, and the world zeroed in on past police killings, including in the Minneapolis area.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Attorney: Ex-officer Kim Potter to testify at trial in Daunte Wright death

MINNEAPOLIS — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot Daunte Wright will testify at her trial, her attorney said Tuesday as jury selection began with potential panelists being questioned closely about their attitudes on policing, protests and the Black Lives Matter movement. One of Kim Potter’s attorneys, Paul Engh, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Oxygen

Will They Have Any Chance Of Parole? Sentencing Set For Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers

A sentencing hearing has been set for the three Georgia men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory McMichael, 65, and his son Travis McMichael, 35, along with their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted of murder last month in relation to the high profile murder and a judge has now scheduled the trio’s sentencing for Jan. 7, according to an order signed Monday, obtained by First Coast News. Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, who presided over the highly publiclized trial, will decide the fate of the three men in the Glynn County Courthouse that morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kfgo.com

U.S. court sets change of plea hearing for Derek Chauvin

(Reuters) -Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was expected to plead guilty in a civil rights case tied to the death of George Floyd at a U.S. District Court hearing in Minnesota set for Wednesday. The federal court on Monday set the change-of-plea hearing, an indication Chauvin would change his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
lasentinel.net

Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery killing convicted of murder

William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case: What To Expect

Originally published on Dec. 13, 2021. Derek Chavuin has pleaded guilty in the federal case, click here for the updated story. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be changing his plea of not guilty in his federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The U.S. District Court announced earlier this week that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Paul. PLEA COVERAGE: WCCO-TV will have the latest on this story as it comes in, check back on WCCO.com, our Facebook and Twitter. Follow Esme Murphy on Twitter,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
254
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy