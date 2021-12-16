ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain: International SVoDs must invest €15m in regional language

By Editor
Advanced Television
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUS streaming services, such as Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, will have to invest €15 million a year in TV and movie productions in Catalonian, Basque and Galician languages as a result of a political deal between the government and the...

advanced-television.com

#Regional Language#Amazon Prime Video#Catalonian#Basque#Galician
