Animals

newsy.com

Reindeer Ranch Offers Real-Life Comet, Blitzen and Vixen

Tucked away in the small town of Rantoul, Illinois, is the home of some of Christmas' biggest names. Comet, Blitzen and Vixen, along with 18 other reindeer, live at Hardy's Reindeer Ranch, where Julie Hardy and her daughter Jenna offer a close-up look at what Santa's helpers are really like.
RANTOUL, IL
BBC

Rescue dog weighing 60kg finds 'wonderful' home

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) and measuring 6ft (1.8m) tall when stood on his hind legs has found a home after almost two years in kennels. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020 in Manchester and, since then, potential adopters have been put off by his size.
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
audacy.com

WATCH: Bear cub goes after giant inflatable reindeer

A display of inflatable animals was infiltrated by a real bear recently when it decided to attack a 6-ft. tall blow-up reindeer decoration. “I was laughing to myself, out in the street,” said Donna Hargett, a Monrovia, Calif., resident who witnessed the bear attacking her neighbor’s holiday decorations, according to CBS Los Angeles.
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
The Dogington Post

Senior Dog Abandoned by Owner at Tampa Airport Ticket Counter

When a dog owner learned that she’d need veterinary shot records and would be required to pay a fee for her 14-year old Shih Tzu mix, she simply dropped the leash at the airport ticket counter and boarded a flight without him… and it might turn out to be the best thing she could have done for him.
Sunderland Echo

Christmas miracle for two blind kittens who were rescued and re-homed

Last winter two blind kittens were rescued from a builders yard in Peterlee and are now safe in the arms of a loving family. Ginger kitten Gabriel - named after the Christmas angel - was 14-weeks-old when he was found straying in Peterlee, and rescued by the RSPCA just days before Christmas.
WNDU

2nd Chance: Tuba

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal Resource Center. Tuba is an 8-month-old terrier mix who weighs 30 pounds. He gets along with other dogs and is very playful. He’s neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped....
Thrillist

These Are the Most Popular Dog Names of 2021

The pandemic was prime time for puppy picking. In fact, shelters across the US were running out of dogs entirely thanks to skyrocketing new work-from-home policies. And while the decision to get a furry pal might've been an easy one, choosing the name? Not so much. Which is why Rover has done us all a solid and released the year's most popular dog names.
Fox News

Woman finds squirrel wedged inside squirrel-proof bird feeder

This is why it’s a bad idea to be greedy. A woman in the United Kingdom recently made an unpleasant discovery when she went to check on her garden bird feeder. Apparently, another type of animal tried to get at the food and found itself caught in a very uncomfortable position.
tulsabeacon.com

The Tulsa Beacon

Olivia Bell, who works at the Humane Society of Tulsa, holds Siri, a seven-month-old Doberman Pinscher mix. Siri and other dogs and cats are available for adoption and make great Christmas gifts. The Coalition for Tulsa Pets is an effort by the Humane Society of Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Welfare and Tulsa SPCA to find more caring homes for dogs and cats. For more information, go to www.adoptapet.com or call the Humane Society of Tulsa at 918-495-3647. They are located at 6232 E. 60th Street. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
DFW Community News

Everything Christmas Food!

It s my EVERYTHING CHRISTMAS FOOD post! This is your one spot for everything from savory to sweet, drinks to eats, peppermint to chocolate to more! Merry Christmas to all of you!! I hope you all have... Continue on to full article...
Daily Herald

Arrowhead kicks off winter with Blitzen's Pop-up Bar

All kinds of fun events seem to pop up during the holidays, especially at Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton where Blitzen's Outdoor Pop-up Bar will serve cocktails with names like The Grinch, Jack Frost Mimosa, White Christmas Margarita and Snowflake Martini. Tables and chairs will be set up inside a...
DFW Community News

Gumdrop 21-681

Gumdrop is a 5 pound, 3-4 month old, male DSH found December 14, 2021 on Honey Grove. He is not microchipped, tagged or neutered. He is currently on hold pending owner contact. Kennel ID 21-681 Continue on to full article...
FOXBusiness

UPS driver delivers neighbor's lost dog amid busy Christmas deliveries

A UPS driver made an extra special delivery this holiday season when he located a neighbor’s lost dog and brought the animal home to safety. Darrell Slack said he was in the midst of his Christmas package deliveries on Cyber Monday when Paula Odom, a resident of Turtletown, Tennessee, alerted him of her missing Jack Russell Terrier.
