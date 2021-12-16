Olivia Bell, who works at the Humane Society of Tulsa, holds Siri, a seven-month-old Doberman Pinscher mix. Siri and other dogs and cats are available for adoption and make great Christmas gifts. The Coalition for Tulsa Pets is an effort by the Humane Society of Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Welfare and Tulsa SPCA to find more caring homes for dogs and cats. For more information, go to www.adoptapet.com or call the Humane Society of Tulsa at 918-495-3647. They are located at 6232 E. 60th Street. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

