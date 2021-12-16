Gumdrop is a 5 pound, 3-4 month old, male DSH found December 14, 2021 on Honey Grove. He is not microchipped, tagged or neutered. He is currently on hold pending owner contact. Kennel ID 21-681 Continue on to full article...
Blitzen is a 80 pound, 5-7 year old, male Lab Mix found December 13, 2021 on Park Place. He is not microchipped, tagged or fixed. He is currently on hold pending owner contact. Kennel ID 21-679 Continue on to full article...
Meet Hank, a gangly foxhound whose smile will warm your heart as surely as a certain children’s movie without the accompanying tears. The Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation say it’ll be love at first sight for anyone who takes a chance on Hank:. Hank loves you already,...
Bo is a happy, handsome, fun, and cuddly pup. He LOVES to play. Tug? Yep. Fetch? You bet. He also loves to give kisses and is an expert cuddler. If Bo had a list of his favorite things to do, we are not sure which of these would be at the top of the list so his new family should be ready for tug, fetch, snuggles AND kisses.
A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) and measuring 6ft (1.8m) tall when stood on his hind legs has found a home after almost two years in kennels. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020 in Manchester and, since then, potential adopters have been put off by his size.
If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
Big cats used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished, and monkeys and other animals were living in inhumane conditions in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism...
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The truth about cats and dogs is that sometimes cats steal dogs’ beds, and...
SHELBY — Shelby is a 5-year-old housebroken, spayed Shih-Tzu. She is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs, cats and kids. She is the perfect cuddle bug. CHOPPA — Choppa is a 8-month-old housebroken, crate-trained, neutered male pit bull/Lab mix. He is very sweet, does...
The owner of a cat that had been missing for 14 years said she was "astounded" after her pet was found visiting nearby factories. Ruth Armstrong said she had almost accepted that her cat Elsa would not return to her home in Hinckley, Leicestershire. But she was reunited with Elsa...
