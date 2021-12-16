ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
elkhornmediagroup.com

Heritage Lights begins tonight

PENDLETON – The Heritage Station Museum is getting ready to light up the night with Heritage Lights the first three Fridays and Saturdays of the month. The museum will stay open late on those nights. Admission is free. Artisan Alley will feature vendors with a wide variety of wares and...
PENDLETON, OR
kshb.com

Make Your Own Fruity Gumdrop Nougat Candy For A Fun Christmas Tradition

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. ‘Tis the season for indulging in holiday sweets. The traditional offerings include hot cocoa,...
RECIPES
unionspringsherald.com

Fourth annual bike raffle

Christmas this year will be great for eight lucky children in Bullock County. In the Aberfoil community, the Cocktail Lounge will be hosting their 4th Annual Christmas Bike Raffle and Christmas Party on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The party starts at 1:00 p.m., and the Bike Raffle will begin at...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
The Fayette Tribune

Wreath-making workshops scheduled

Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center in Oak Hill will hold wreath-making workshops on Saturday, Dec. 4. Workshops will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A $25 entry fee includes the wreath frame, fresh-cut greenery from the nature center’s trees, bows and other decorations. The center will also have...
OAK HILL, WV
DFW Community News

Blitzen 21-679

Blitzen is a 80 pound, 5-7 year old, male Lab Mix found December 13, 2021 on Park Place. He is not microchipped, tagged or fixed. He is currently on hold pending owner contact. Kennel ID 21-679 Continue on to full article...
ANIMALS
Fredericksburg Standard

DEER HARVEST

Case Metzger, 8, of Fredericksburg, harvested this 10-point buck at Metzger Ranch in Blanco County. Case is the son of Robert Metzger. — Submitted photo.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
wyso.org

Kaleidoscope - 12/8/21

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Kaleidoscope, hosted by Juliet Fromholt:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Juliet every Wednesday night, 8-11PM on...
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

25 Cute & Clever DIY Stocking Stuffers

Homemade stocking stuffers are so much more personalized and fun which is why we created this list of the best DIY stocking stuffers and DIY stocking stuffer ideas to make Santa s job so much easier!... Continue on to full article...
SHOPPING
DFW Community News

Everything Christmas Food!

It s my EVERYTHING CHRISTMAS FOOD post! This is your one spot for everything from savory to sweet, drinks to eats, peppermint to chocolate to more! Merry Christmas to all of you!! I hope you all have... Continue on to full article...
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

