Tony Jenkins with Malvern Insurance is collecting items for victims of last week’s devastating tornado outbreak that ripped across the central United States on Dec. 10. The deadly weather event began Friday evening and spawned four confirmed tornadoes in Arkansas, alone. The storm system went on to carve a path of destruction through northeast Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky, leaving at least 88 dead and dozens more still missing.

MALVERN, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO