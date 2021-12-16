High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

Resonant scattering of electromagnetic waves is a widely studied phenomenon with a vast range of applications that span completely different fields, from astronomy or meteorology to spectroscopy and optical circuitry. Despite being subject of intensive research for many decades, new fundamental aspects are still being uncovered, in connection with emerging areas, such as metamaterials and metasurfaces or quantum and topological optics, to mention some. In this work, we demonstrate yet one more novel phenomenon arising in the scattered near field of medium sized objects comprising high refractive index materials, which allows the generation of colossal local magnetic fields. In particular, we show that GHz radiation illuminating a high refractive index ceramic sphere creates instant magnetic near-fields comparable to those in neutron stars, opening up a new paradigm for creation of giant magnetic fields on the millimeter's scale.

