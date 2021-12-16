ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

By Christoph Lehner
Nature.com
 1 day ago

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Colossal magnetic fields in high refractive index materials at microwave frequencies

Resonant scattering of electromagnetic waves is a widely studied phenomenon with a vast range of applications that span completely different fields, from astronomy or meteorology to spectroscopy and optical circuitry. Despite being subject of intensive research for many decades, new fundamental aspects are still being uncovered, in connection with emerging areas, such as metamaterials and metasurfaces or quantum and topological optics, to mention some. In this work, we demonstrate yet one more novel phenomenon arising in the scattered near field of medium sized objects comprising high refractive index materials, which allows the generation of colossal local magnetic fields. In particular, we show that GHz radiation illuminating a high refractive index ceramic sphere creates instant magnetic near-fields comparable to those in neutron stars, opening up a new paradigm for creation of giant magnetic fields on the millimeter's scale.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study explores phase transitions in a confining dark sector using QCD simulations

Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Ohio state University recently carried out a study examining the possible effects of a first-order phase transition in a confining dark sector with heavy dark quarks. Using computer simulations, they showed that in several scenarios, such a transition could lead to a sizable reduction in the abundance of dark matter. The results of their analyses were published in Physical Review Letters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Synthetic calcium carbonate improves the effectiveness of treatments with nanolime to contrast decay in highly porous limestone

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-51836-z, published online 24 October 2019. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the project from the Czech Science Foundation GA ÄŒR grant 17-05030S. The authors would like to thank Roman FabeÅ¡ and Eva PaÅ¾ourkovÃ¡ for...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic transformations of cubic copper catalysts during CO electroreduction and its impact on catalytic selectivity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26743-5, published online 18 November 2021. The HTML version of this Article incorrectly omitted Supplementary Movie 1"“14. Supplementary Movie 1"“14 can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Philipp Grosse, Aram Yoon. Affiliations. Department...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Volume 600 Issue 7889, 16 December 2021

Controlling physical systems at the level of individual molecules, atoms or ions underpins technologies such as quantum information processing and quantum metrology. Investigating collisions in a hybrid system of trapped atoms and ions has proved difficult to study at ultracold temperatures and as a result quantum phenomena have remained unobserved. In this week's issue, Pascal Weckesser, Fabian Thielemann and their colleagues demonstrate quantum-mechanical interactions between an ultracold gas of lithium atoms and barium ions. The researchers use magnetic fields to tune and control the atom"“ion interactions, observing 'wave-like' interactions between them. This might help pave the way to quantum control of such hybrid systems, which could find use in quantum simulation and precision measurements. The cover offers an artistic impression of an individual ion interacting with several atoms with a wave-like character.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering transient dynamics of artificial cells by stochastic distribution of enzymes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27229-0, published online 25 November 2021. In this article the affiliation InstituciÃ³ Catalana de Recerca i Estudis AvanÃ§ats (ICREA), Pg. LluÃs Companys 23, 08010 Barcelona, Spain for Samuel Sanchez was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phosphorothioate-DNA bacterial diet reduces the ROS levels in C. elegans while improving locomotion and longevity

In the original published version of the Article, the abstract incorrectly listed hsp-12.8 as one of the differentially-expressed stress response genes. The correct gene symbol is hsp-12.6. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. State Key Laboratory of Microbial Metabolism, Joint International Research...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of a model-inference system for estimating epidemiological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25913-9, published online 22 September 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in theÂ Supplementary Information, equations S3 and S5. Equation S3, line 4, was missing a term. The original read:. $$\left\{\begin{array}{c}\frac{{dS}}{{dt}}=\frac{R}{L}-\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\varepsilon -{v}_{1}(t)-{v}_{2}(t)\\ \frac{{dE}}{{dt}}=\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\frac{E}{Z}+\varepsilon \hfill\\ \,\frac{{dI}}{{dt}}=\frac{E}{Z}-\frac{I}{D}\hfill\\ \frac{{dR}}{{dt}}=\frac{I}{D}+{v}_{1}\left(t\right)+{v}_{2}(t)\hfill\end{array}\right.$$. This has been corrected...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02728-8, Published online 02 December 2021. The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained an error, where the layout for Table S1 was incorrect. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article. Author information. Affiliations. UM-DAE Centre for...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26519-x, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Marco Bacigaluppi, which was incorrectly given as Marco Bagicaluppi. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Nkx3-1 and Fech genes might be switch genes involved in pituitary non-functioning adenoma invasiveness

In the original version of this Article, Maryam Jalessi was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to jalessi.m@iums.ac.ir. Skull Base Research Center, The Five Senses Health Institute, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran. ENT and Head & Neck Research Center and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bacterial adaptation is constrained in complex communities

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-14570-z, published online 06 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1, in which the labels were inadvertently omitted from the pie chart. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Highly efficient, heat dissipating, stretchable organic light-emitting diodes based on a MoO/Au/MoO electrode with encapsulation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23203-y, published online 17 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in page 6 line 13 which incorrectly read 'However, the heat conductance (along the direction normal to the substrate) is dependent on the relative substrate thickness, which for thin NOA63 and the thick glass substrate are 543.38 and 37.5 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'. The correct version states '0.543 and 0.0375 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'. in place of '543.38 and 37.5 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Selective sulfidation of metal compounds

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. There is urgent, unprecedented demand for critical, by- and...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Throwing down the scientific gauntlet to assess methods for anomalous diffusion

Almost 80 years after Scottish botanist Robert Brown described the continuous random motion of microscopic particles in a fluid, Albert Einstein provided a theoretical foundation for this observation. Since then, scientists have discovered systems that deviate substantially from the laws of Brownian motion. Such deviations are referred to as anomalous diffusion and occur in a wide range of systems, ranging from the transport of molecules in the nucleus to animal foraging strategies and stock market fluctuations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Reply to: On the liquid"“liquid phase transition of dense hydrogen

Replying to V. V. Karasiev et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04078-x (2021) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
SCIENCE

