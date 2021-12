EUR/USD broke below a key uptrend that has been in play since November and fell to fresh one-month lows in the 1.1220s in response to the latest Fed policy announcement. The dollar was bought across the board in response to the Fed’s new dot plot showing that the median expectation of policymakers is for three interest rate hikes in 2022, a more hawkish showing than some had anticipated. The hawkish dot plot was the main surprise.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO