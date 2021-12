The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will face off in a matchup between two teams heading in different directions to end the 2021 season. New York’s lost two consecutive games, sitting at the bottom of the AFC East with a 3-10 record. Miami, on the other hand, is on a five-game win streak, sitting only one game behind several teams for a spot in the playoffs. Below, you’ll find the NFL odds for this game along with my pick and prediction for the Jets vs. Dolphins.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO