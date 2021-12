BALTIMORE (AP) – Maryland’s Board of Education has passed a regulation that would lead to dropping mask mandates in public schools if certain criteria are met. The board approved an emergency regulation by a 12-1 vote. School districts could drop the mandate if 80% of students and staff in a school are fully vaccinated or if 80% of a county’s or city’s population is fully vaccinated. A district could also drop the mandate if the coronavirus transmission rate is in the low or moderate range for 14 days. The regulation needs legislative approval.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO