In crypto-land, a few stark divisions are taking shape: between cryptos like bitcoin, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). We might have seen a bit of a shot across the bow Wednesday (Dec. 8), though not explicitly stated, between stablecoins and CBDCs, lobbed when half a dozen crypto executives came to Capitol Hill. As noted yesterday, the hearing before the House Committee on Financial Services included a range of topics — touching, not surprisingly, on policy and regulation, and the role of stablecoins amid the rapid digitization of financial services.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO