A research group from the Tampere University in Finland has developed a solar cell made of gallium-indium-nitride-arsenide-antimony (GaInNAsSb) that incorporates gold-based. “This particular low-bandgap GaInNAsSb cell is developed to be used as part of lattice-matched multi-junction solar cells,” the research corresponding author, Riku Isoaho, told pv magazine. “Essentially these cells are meant to be used as the bottom junction in multi-junction architectures, absorbing the infrared wavelengths of the spectrum, boosting the efficiency of multi-junction devices that could then be employed in concentrated photovoltaics (CPV) for terrestrial power or in satellites for space applications.”

