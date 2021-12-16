ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Futures on the Rise Following Fed Decision

By Laura McCandless
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFutures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are up 182 points this morning, while S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures add double digits, following the Federal Reserve's decision to accelerate the tapering timeline of its bond-buying program. U.S. initial weekly jobless claims rose 18,000 to 206,000 for...

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
Shore News Network

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia Apple Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla tumbled between 2.6% and 6.8%, hitting the Nasdaq and the...
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Shore News Network

Nasdaq tumbles as investors sell growth and buy value

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq tumbled on Thursday in a mixed day on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors toward more economically sensitive sectors and away from technology stocks. Big Tech pulled down the Nasdaq and kept the...
Seekingalpha.com

Why are stocks rising after the Fed's hawkish pivot?

Stock index futures are on the march higher this morning following the best Fed Day session in over a year. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous two sessions, and ended two points away from an all-time high. The upward movement came despite the central bank's most hawkish policy pivot in years as it looks to put a lid on inflation (the pace of tapering will be doubled to $30B a month - with further reductions coming next year - while interest rate projections were updated to show a median forecast of three hikes in 2022). Futures at 5 a.m. ET: Dow +0.5%; S&P 500 +0.5%; Nasdaq +0.6%.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 2.41% to $45.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.69 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Tech Selloff Sends Nasdaq to Worst Day Since September

Big Tech dragged the broader market lower today, as investors rotated out of high-growth stocks and worked through worse-than-expected jobless data. The Dow reversed gains to register a 29-point drop, despite earlier logging session highs of over 200 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq settled deep into the red as well, with the latter logging its worst daily drop since Sept. 28. Against this backdrop, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index, snapped back from a nearly three-week intraday low to finish the day higher.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

As a hedge against inflation, a shift in risk sentiment and a more hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell have continued to weigh on Bullion as investors price in the probability of a sooner than anticipated rate hike in an effort to control inflation. Although the Fed, BoE (Bank...
investing.com

4 Chip Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Surging demand from various industries and technological breakthroughs have invited government support and corporate investments into the semiconductor industry to help address the ongoing chip supply crisis. Given the industry’s solid long-term growth prospects, it is wise to bet on chip stocks Micron (MU), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) now.Analysts expect the ongoing semiconductor shortage to last through next year. However, the global semiconductor industry delivered a 24% year-over-year sales growth in October 2021. Also, the possibility of the House’s passage of the $52 billion CHIPS Act by the end of this year and increasing corporate investments to ramp up chip production is likely to ease the situation by the end of 2022. The growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 16.8% gains over the past three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.1% returns.
