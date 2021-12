It’s mid-December, and if you’re like some people who are typing this story who we know, your holiday shopping list still has some items to cross off. You probably, then, weren’t planning on spending time this coming weekend watching a golf tournament, particularly an exhibition event consisting mostly of senior tour pros and their kids. That is until Tiger Woods decided to pick the PNC Championship as his return to golf following his February car accident, and suddenly your Saturday and Sunday needed to get rearranged.

