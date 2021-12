The holidays are just around the corner, and if you’re running out of time to bake—believe us, you’re not alone. Thankfully, Chicago’s pastry pros are up to the task, crafting up myriad seasonal treasures like gingerbread cookies, Bûches de Noël, and, of course, good old-fashioned pie. Here’s where to pick up some of the city’s tastiest pies and most festive finds—so long as you act quick. These treasures are sure to fly off the shelves faster than a hurried (and hungry) St. Nick.

