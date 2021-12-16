ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fed And The Bank Of England Zig While The European Central Bank Zags

By JJ Kinahan
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors Hope to Build on Wednesday’s Post-Fed Announcement Rally. Bank of England, European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan Unlikely to Follow Fed. Fed Plans to Accelerate Tapering as Economy Strengthens and Inflation Increases. Investors look to build on Wednesday’s post-Fed announcement as equity index futures are...

