All things considered, Congress has had quite the productive month. Despite fears that leadership might not be able to accomplish everything they needed to get done with so few weeks left in the year, since Thanksgiving, Congress reached a deal to fund the government through next year, passed the annual military budget bill and passed a $2.5 trillion increase to the debt limit, averting the possibility that the U.S. would default on its debts for the first time ever.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO