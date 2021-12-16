LETTER: The Drug Landscape is Changing

According to the police officials, the 19-year-old student was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday. Authorities said he was allegedly planning a mass shooting at his school, but his plan foiled after his classmates reported his disturbing messages they came across on social media. In the messages, the 19-year-old suspect reportedly laid out his plans to smuggle a folding gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to the university in his backpack. He also said that he planned to practice at nearby gun range before going to the school and carry out his plan.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO