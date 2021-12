Tom Cheli is CEO of Frequence, a leading advertising sales automation and workflow software. 2021 has seen a seismic shift in ad tech investment and mergers and acquisitions. Investors spent over $23.7 billion in the adtech and martech markets in Q1 alone, with 67% of this coming from mergers and acquisitions. And it’s no wonder. With ongoing privacy enhancements making it harder to track and understand customer journeys, advertisers are looking for any technology that will make media-mix strategies more efficient.

