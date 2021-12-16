ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AscendEx exchange loses $77M in hack, promises full compensation

By Steve Kaaru
coingeek.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Singaporean digital currency exchange is the latest victim to a security breach, losing over $77 million in a hack. The criminals accessed the exchange’s hot wallets and drained them of Ethereum, Polygon, BCH, and several other smaller ERC-20 tokens. AscendEx traced most of the stolen funds to have landed on...

The Independent

Bitcoin exchange BitMart loses $196m in crypto ‘bank heist’ hack

Hackers have stolen nearly $200 million worth of cryptocurrency after breaching the popular crypto trading platform BitMart.The Cayman Islands-based exchange confirmed that a “large-scale security breach” took place over the weekend, resulting in the loss of customer funds. CEO Sheldon Xia said the company would compensate all affected users.Follow our live coverage of the crypto market right hereThe estimated losses amount to $100m in cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain and a further $96m of cryptocurrencies on the Binance Smart Chain. No bitcoin appears to have been lost.BitMart initially claimed that “there was no hack” and that the outflows were normal...
coinspeaker.com

AscendEX Lists REVV Token

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the REVV Token (REVV) under the trading pair REVV/USDT on AscendEX starting on Dec 8 at 2 p.m. UTC. REVV is a digital currency gaming platform focusing on racing games and allows for in-game purchases using their native Token REVV. REVV is designed for true digital ownership of game assets, giving players freedom and control over their NFT in-game items across a growing metaverse of racing games. Specifically, it is designed to have titles and NFT items interoperable with each other and other metaverses. Increasing the overall utility over these items would lead to corresponding network effects across the games and the REVV ecosystem. This should in turn enhance the value and support the trading of these items and underlying trading of the REVV token overtime. As the token demand is driven not just by speculation but underlying utility.
decrypt.co

BitMart to Compensate Victims of $196M Hack With Own Funds

BitMart is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange. Image: Shutterstock. Sheldon Xia, the CEO of BitMart, said that the crypto exchange will refund the users who fell victim to a large-scale hack on Saturday night out of its own pocket. Xia took to Twitter on Monday morning to confirm that the incident...
Times Union

Bitmart Reportedly Loses Nearly $200 Million in Massive Hack

"We have identified a large-scale security breach related to one of our ETH hot wallets and one of our BSC hot wallets today," BitMart wrote in a statement. "At this moment we are still concluding the possible methods used. Hackers were able to withdraw assets of the value of approximately 150 million USD."
inforisktoday.com

Nearly $200 Million Stolen in BitMart Crypto Exchange Hack

Nearly $200 million has reportedly been stolen from the cryptocurrency exchange BitMart, according to China-based blockchain analytics firm PeckShield, which tracked the heist beginning Saturday. The CEO of BitMart, which is one of the top centralized crypto exchanges by volume, took to Twitter in the wake of the attack and indicated that the company will use its own funding to cover losses for affected users.
thepaypers.com

AscendEX hacked for USD 78 mln worth of crypto

Crypto exchange AscendEX, formerly known as BitMax, has been hacked for an estimated USD 77.7 million. The news comes from to the exchange, which acknowledged the hack, and security researchers PeckShield who have estimated its losses. According to PeckShield, the assets were taken across three blockchains. The exchange lost USD 60 million on Ethereum, USd 9.2 million on Binance Smart Chain and USD 8.5 million on Polygon (formerly Matic).
beincrypto.com

AscendEX Hacked, $77.7M Lost From Hot Wallets

A significant crypto hack occurred at AscendEX on Dec. 11, 2021, the third major attack in less than two weeks. Cryptocurrency exchange AscendEX has disabled deposits and withdrawals following revelations from a security audit that various tokens had been transferred out of its hot wallets. The hack took place at 10 pm UTC on Dec. 11, 2021. It resulted in the transfer of ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon tokens amounting to $77M out of hot wallets, according to blockchain security firm Peckshield Inc. AscendEX has assured that they will replace all user funds that are lost and will gradually resume deposits and withdrawals. ERC-20 token transfers accounted for approximately $60M in losses, while $9.2M was lost on the Binance Smart Chain, with $8.5M lost on Polygon. The largest token transfers from Ethereum were the lesser-known TARA token and USDT, with approximately $10.8M and $5.7M lost, respectively.
cryptoslate.com

Another crypto exchange AscendEX losses $80 million to hacker

Over the weekend, a global cryptocurrency exchange, AscendEX, was brought to its knees as it became the latest victim of an attack that led to the loss of around $80 million worth of funds from its hot wallets. AscendEX losses close to $80 million to hack. Blockchain security firm Peckshield...
ambcrypto.com

AscendEX reportedly loses ~$78M after its hot wallet is compromised

The number of hacks has consistently corresponded with the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies. A total of 169 blockchain hacking incidents have taken place in 2021, with nearly $7 billion in funds lost. Crypto-exchanges, wallets, and marketplaces around the world have been victims of such illicit activities. Another one bites the...
bitcoin.com

Ascendex Hacked — Exchange Loses $77 Million in ERC20, BSC, Polygon Tokens

Ascendex, a cryptocurrency exchange, suffered a security breach that allowed hackers to take control of some of the wallets of the exchange. The attack focused on hot wallets, where funds are kept as a buffer to tend to customers’ withdrawals. The company announced that it would reimburse these funds to any affected user. Peckshield, a security and auditing company estimated losses of around $77 million.
tokenpost.com

Crypto exchange AscendEX to reimburse affected users in Dec 11 hack

Singapore-based crypto exchange AscendEX suffered a security breach where$77.7 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), Polygon, and other tokens were stolen by hackers. However, the company assured that users affected by the hack will be reimbursed. AscendEX confirmed that the hack happened on December 11, 2021, and involved one of the...
ZDNet

After theft of $77.7 million, victim AscendEX to reimburse customers

Crypto platform AscendEX has pledged to reimburse their customers, who lost a total of $77.7 million in a hack on December 11. In a series of Tweets, the company said it is in the process of "standing up a new hot wallet infrastructure" and estimated that deposits and withdrawals would resume over the next two days.
coingeek.com

John Newbery follows Samuel Dobson out the door at BTC Core

Another developer associated with “Bitcoin” Core is stepping back from the project. John Newbery’s announcement on December 11 follows closely behind that of Core code maintainer Samuel Dobson, and a few months after fellow maintainer Jonas Schnelli. What’s causing so many people to disassociate themselves from BTC?
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Bitcoin or Every Other Cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin has gone mainstream as the world's most valuable cryptocurrency. As great as Bitcoin has performed over time, it's actually a laggard within the 10 most valuable crypto tokens. Buying Bitcoin or everything else might come down to sizing up your risk tolerance and desire for diversification. There's no denying...
