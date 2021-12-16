AscendEx exchange loses $77M in hack, promises full compensation

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the REVV Token (REVV) under the trading pair REVV/USDT on AscendEX starting on Dec 8 at 2 p.m. UTC. REVV is a digital currency gaming platform focusing on racing games and allows for in-game purchases using their native Token REVV. REVV is designed for true digital ownership of game assets, giving players freedom and control over their NFT in-game items across a growing metaverse of racing games. Specifically, it is designed to have titles and NFT items interoperable with each other and other metaverses. Increasing the overall utility over these items would lead to corresponding network effects across the games and the REVV ecosystem. This should in turn enhance the value and support the trading of these items and underlying trading of the REVV token overtime. As the token demand is driven not just by speculation but underlying utility.

BITCOIN ・ 9 DAYS AGO