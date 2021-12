This program element, E.9 Space Biology: Plant Studies, specifically solicits proposals for investigations that characterize how plants respond to stressors in spaceflight or spaceflight-like environments. In general, the Space Biology Program focuses on research that will increase NASA's understanding of how living systems respond to the unique environments that are encountered during space exploration, including the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) environment inside the International Space Station and deep space conditions beyond LEO, including transit to and maintenance in Lunar and Martian environments. This program element funding opportunity solicits three different Project Types: Research Investigations, Small Scale Research Investigations and Early Career Investigations pertaining to plant biology and related studies. Please refer to Section 2: Scope of this Program Element for detailed information about these project types and research emphasis solicited by this document.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO