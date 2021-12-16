ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19: Find a Vaccine Appointment

hudsonwi.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most effective ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. The good news is the vaccine...

www.hudsonwi.gov

abccolumbia.com

Study finds most cases of myocarditis in kids after COVID-19 vaccines resolved quickly

CNN– A new study found most cases of heart inflammation in young people after the COVID-19 vaccine were mild and resolved quickly. Researchers studied 139 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation. Nearly all of the patients started showing symptoms after the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The most common symptom was chest pain, followed by fever and shortness of breath.
FOX40

Pfizer study tests extra COVID vaccine dose for kids under 5

Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers instead of the usual two. The addition of an extra dose came after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong an immune response as expected to special low-dose shots. Pfizer had planned […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
theintelligencer.com

Poll finds parents still hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines for children

According to a poll conducted by KFF between Nov. 8 and 23 among a "nationally representative sample" of 1,196 parents with children under the age of 18, most parents see COVID-19 as a great risk to their children, but many still lack confidence in the vaccines' safety for children. COVID-19...
washingtonexec.com

Pinnacle Award Finalist COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting Project Team: ‘It’s Rare to Find Ourselves in a Moment of National and Global Importance’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Pinnacle Awards were announced Oct. 13, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually Dec. 8. Next is Government TEAM Program/Project of the Year finalist the COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting Project Team within the Defense Healthcare Management Systems’ Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions program management office. On behalf of the team, below are key team achievements, primary focus areas going forward, mentoring the next generation of government leaders and more.
Seeking Alpha

Valneva plays down findings on its COVID-19 vaccine in U.K. booster study

Valneva SE (VALN -15.0%) blamed the design of a booster trial in the U.K. after its peer-reviewed data indicated that the company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine underperformed rivals when given as a booster to those who received Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine initially. While the vaccine performed well alongside others when administered...
Elko Daily Free Press

Most Parents Remain Concerned About Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Survey Finds

Most Parents Remain Concerned About , Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Survey Finds. The recent survey was conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation. It found that close to three out of 10 parents will "definitely not" vaccinate their children against COVID-19. Another third of parents surveyed said they will wait to see how the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. kids will evolve. Only about 30 percent stated that their children ages five to 11 will be vaccinated "right away.". Analysts say the findings are in keeping with how parents have reacted in the past to guidance about new vaccines for children. Generally what we've seen throughout the years is that parents tend to be more careful with their kids than themselves, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. It's one of those things that predates the pandemic. , Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. When you ask parents about their concerns, safety is almost always at the top, and they frequently say they don't have enough information, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. Vaccination rates for children ages 12 through 17 have decreased in recent weeks. According to the survey, . most parents acknowledge the dangers of contracting COVID-19 over possible dangers related to coronavirus vaccines. Still, nearly 60 percent of parents think they do not have enough information about the vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that complications due to COVID-19 vaccines are rare. Parental trust in the CDC has plummeted nearly 10 percent in recent months, from 66 percent in July to 57 percent in November.
everythinglubbock.com

Study finds apparent increase in myopericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between COVID-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to CDC data, about 2,300 reports of myopericarditis occurred from 1990 to...
primenewsghana.com

Mandatory covid vaccination has legal ramifications - Akomea warns GHS

The Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has cautioned health authorities against the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination directive for all persons in the country. The Ministry of Health has made it mandatory for all civil servants, including health workers, security personnel, and teachers, to get vaccinated...
