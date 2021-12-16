ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Gifted Drone to Listener With 13-Year-Old Son

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the holiday season and Bobby has been making some listeners happy with a little Bobby Claus action. Recently, he revealed that Amy and her husband had gifted him a drone for a previous Christmas. However, he admitted that he never used...

The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTVC

Atlanta waitress surprised with $10K in tips

An Atlanta waitress going through hard times was just happy to receive a $45 tip from a satisfied customer. But the customer didn't think that was enough. So she sent the waitress $500 via Cash App and then implored her social media friends to donate. And donate they did. Jazmine...
ATLANTA, GA
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
Texas State
burlington-record.com

Four year old gives gift of hair

Four-year-old Nora Glosson has already mastered the concept of giving. The daughter of Matt and Bridget Glosson celebrated her fourth birthday on December 1 and wanted one thing for her big day – to cut her hair “like super super short”. Nora’s mom agreed, but with one stipulation: she had to donate what she cut off.
AKRON, CO
987thebull.com

Bobby Bones Surprises Listener With Diamond Earrings

Bobby Claus is officially here! Listener Amber called into the Bobby Bones Show this morning (December 3rd) to ask the studio if they had ever received a bad Christmas gift, and if so, how they handled it. Amber admitted that last year she asked her husband for a pair of...
CELEBRITIES
987thebull.com

Eddie Taught His Son a Lesson With Baloney Sandwiches

Eddie the dad was back in full force this morning on The Bobby Bones Show when he told a story about his son. In recent months, Eddie’s son’s grades have been falling. Eddie has been telling him that he needs to get them back up and really focus on his studies. However, his son kept ignoring his dad’s requests. Eddie admitted he had enough of his son not taking his school work seriously. He decided to punish him in a different way than usual because his normal tactics weren’t working.
RELATIONSHIPS
Bobby Bones
Bossip

Future And Joie Chavis Celebrate Their 3-Year-Old Son's Birthday

Future and his baby mama Joie Chavis recently celebrated their adorable son Hendrix’s birthday together. Chavis, who’s been building a thriving social media empire with her Joie In Life Fitness brand, took to Instagram on Dec. 14, where she gushed about baby Hendrix’s Spider-Man-themed party. “I can’t...
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Jon Pardi Opts For A Music City Christmas

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, have decided to spend this Christmas holiday at their Nashville area home. The two have spent much of 2021 on the road, so Jon tells us that instead of heading out West to be with family, they want to remain in Music City. “We already called all the family and said, ‘We’re staying in Nashville. We’re not coming out to California or to Texas. We’re staying in good ole Goodlettsville and we’re gonna relax at our house and enjoy our decorations.’ So that’s kind of like our new thing is having Christmas at the house, ‘cause we’re gone so much. It does get tough because my mom wants to have Christmas at her house. She’s in Northern California and Summer’s parents are out there, so we just kind of juggle, but ‘cause this was such a crazy year of touring, we kinda just said hey, we’re gonna stay home.”
TEXAS STATE
#Christmas#Venmo
987thebull.com

TMSG: 8-Year-Old Selling Cupcakes to Provide Christmas Gifts to Foster Kids

8-year-old Summer Linn is already making a big impact on the world by stepping up for those who often feel like no one cares about them. Linn set up a shop at Pearland shopping center in Texas to sell her cupcakes. She sells boxes for $5 and recently made more than $2,000. She took her profits and bought Christmas gifts for foster kids. Linn told KHOU 11 that it’s hard for Santa to find the foster children, “He’s very busy. They get moved a lot. They’re special no matter what anyone says or does. Seriously. They deserve a good Christmas. They need a good home.” Linn’s mother Max Ryder understands what it’s like to be moved around as a kid. She herself spent seven years of her life in and out of foster care. This year, Linn was able to take her $2,000 and “adopt” 13 kids for Christmas to gift them presents.
LIFESTYLE
TV & Videos
987thebull.com

Draft of the Best Christmas Movies

The Bobby Bones Show’s drafts are going strong! Today’s draft (December 15) was a draft of the best Christmas movies!. Morgan was out because she lost the last series of Commercial Jingles. Now we need your help, who has the best draft picks? Help us by voting below!
MOVIES

