Bobby Gifted Drone to Listener With 13-Year-Old Son

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, have decided to spend this Christmas holiday at their Nashville area home. The two have spent much of 2021 on the road, so Jon tells us that instead of heading out West to be with family, they want to remain in Music City. “We already called all the family and said, ‘We’re staying in Nashville. We’re not coming out to California or to Texas. We’re staying in good ole Goodlettsville and we’re gonna relax at our house and enjoy our decorations.’ So that’s kind of like our new thing is having Christmas at the house, ‘cause we’re gone so much. It does get tough because my mom wants to have Christmas at her house. She’s in Northern California and Summer’s parents are out there, so we just kind of juggle, but ‘cause this was such a crazy year of touring, we kinda just said hey, we’re gonna stay home.”

