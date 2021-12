WHSTE’s Winter One-Act has recently been announced as “Horse Girls” and is distinct from other years because of its captivating plot. The 40 minute story focuses on seven girls between the ages of 10 and 13 that share a common love for horses and together, they create a club called the Lady Jeans. One day the club members find out that people want to kill their beloved horses for meat. The rest of the play focuses on the girls’ attempt to stop the “bad guys” and save their horses.

