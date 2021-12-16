ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Sen Warren wary of misleading ESGs

Cover picture for the articleCompanies are using environmental statements as a cover, the Massachusetts Democrat said. US senator Elizabeth Warren in a letter sent December 15 to regulators accused major US energy companies of misleading investors with their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and profiteering off climate change. Warren, a Democrat representing...

Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
CoinTelegraph

Finance Redefined: 83% of 7-figure Millennials own crypto, Sen. Warren criticizes DeFi, Dec. 10–17

Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance newsletter. As the market attempted to recover from last week’s pummeling, decentralized finance (DeFi) was once again the topic of discussion in high-profile U.S. governmental offices. Read on to learn more about this news and much more from the world of decentralized finance.
Washington Times

Elon Musk slam-dunks a big win over Sen. Elizabeth Warren

The just-named “Time Person of the Year” Elon Musk told Sen. Elizabeth Warren to stop acting like a kid’s “angry mom” after she called him a “freeloader” for paying low taxes despite his billionaire status. Sorry, but this round goes to Musk. He...
OilPrice.com

Warren Wants Big Oil Executive Pay Investigated

Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an investigation into the remuneration of executives at several oil companies, including Marathon Petroleum, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum. According to Warren, these companies "may be misleading investors and the public about their executive compensation by using loophole-ridden climate...
OCRegister

Sen. Warren calls for expanding the Supreme Court

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday called for the US Supreme Court to be expanded with more justices and said that the current court “threatens the democratic foundations of our nation.”. “With each move, the court shows why it’s important to restore America’s faith in an independent judiciary committed...
Houston Chronicle

The SEC should examine oil CEOs with pay tied to ESG, Warren says

Fossil fuel companies should face probes on whether they’re using “loophole-ridden” environmental, social and governance goals to boost executive pay while contributing to environmental destruction, Senator Elizabeth Warren said, adding to her calls to rein in CEO compensation. Marathon Petroleum Corp., Chevron Corp. and Occidental Petroleum Corp....
Business Insider

Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasts 'brazenness' of lawmakers who flouted a federal law meant to stop congressional insider trading

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out the "brazenness" of lawmakers who flouted a federal disclosure law. An Insider investigation found that dozens of members of Congress violated the STOCK Act. The "Conflicted Congress" project found members of Congress trading stocks in industries they've criticized. Sen. Elizabeth Warren denounced the "brazenness" of...
dailyhodl.com

US Senator Elizabeth Warren Issues Crypto Warning, Urges Regulatory Action on Decentralized Finance

US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is issuing a warning against a cryptocurrency subsector that she says poses a grave danger to the economy. Senator Warren says in a U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on stablecoins that decentralized finance (DeFi) poses the biggest risk to the economy as it is largely unregulated.
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren And ‘Person Of The Year’ Elon Musk Get Into Heated Twitter Exchange Over Taxes

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, called out Elon Musk Monday after he was named Time magazine’s “Person Of The Year” for 2021. Now the richest man on Earth is firing back. She tweeted “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.” Musk replied with a series of tweets, including “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year” and “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.” And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021 Musk also referred to Warren as “Senator Karen.” The heated exchange comes as Warren is pushing a plan for a wealth tax on people with fortunes larger than $50 million. A ProPublica report released over the summer showed that Mask paid no federal income tax in 2018.  
Shore News Network

‘Threatens The Democratic Foundations Of Our Nation’: Elizabeth Warren Comes Out In Support Of Supreme Court Changes

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for the expansion of the Supreme Court in an article published Wednesday. “I don’t come to this conclusion lightly or because I disagree with a particular decision,” Warren said in the piece titled “Expand the Supreme Court.” “I come to this conclusion because I believe the current court threatens the democratic foundations of our nation,” Warren wrote.
bloomberglaw.com

Partisan Split Over Stablecoins Highlighted at Banking Hearing

Partisan divisions over stablecoins became more apparent during a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday -- with a key Republican touting the possible benefits, while Democrats argued the tokens pose risks to consumers and the economy. Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren. Elizabeth Warren. expressed concern that the “talk” around stablecoins doesn’t match...
