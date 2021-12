Tired of the coronavirus pandemic? You're not alone. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, didn't think the pandemic would last this long. Buit it's still raging. How can you stay safe, given the rise of the Delta and Omicron variants? Dr. Fauci spoke with the CBC and offered some life-saving advice. Read on for all 6 points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO