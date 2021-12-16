Destructive winter storms tears through Midwest

Powerful winds have been battering parts of the US, culminating in the windiest day on record this week. According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, at least 55 reports of hurricane-force, wind gusts were tracked across the Great Plains and the Midwest on Wednesday.Over 80 million people were affected by weather alerts during the 24-hour period, with 300 individual weather warnings issued. Record high temperatures have been recorded in December in many parts of the country more akin to ice and cold this time of year. The climate crisis is driving the heat which in...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO