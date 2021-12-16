ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Destructive winter storms tears through Midwest

TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOvernight, nearly 100 million Americans were under high wind alerts...

www.today.com

The Associated Press

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
OMAHA, NE
The Independent

US has windiest day on record as storms batter Midwest

Heavy winds have battered parts of the US in recent weeks, which culminated in the windiest day on record, new data suggests. According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, at least 55 reports of hurricane-force thunderstorm wind gusts were tracked across the Great Plains and the Midwest on Wednesday.Over 80 million people were affected by weather alerts during this 24 hours period, with 300 individual weather warnings being issued. “I’ve been doing this 30 years, and we’re seeing things today in the CNN Weather Center we have never seen before,” CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said.While the...
ENVIRONMENT
Al Roker
101.9 KELO-FM

1 dead from storms that swept across the Great Plains and Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. It’s a weather outbreak that experts described as extremely unusual...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
ENVIRONMENT
#Winter Storms#Midwest#Tornado#Extreme Weather
The Independent

US has windiest day on record as storms batter Midwest

Powerful winds have been battering parts of the US, culminating in the windiest day on record this week. According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, at least 55 reports of hurricane-force, wind gusts were tracked across the Great Plains and the Midwest on Wednesday.Over 80 million people were affected by weather alerts during the 24-hour period, with 300 individual weather warnings issued. Record high temperatures have been recorded in December in many parts of the country more akin to ice and cold this time of year. The climate crisis is driving the heat which in...
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

At least five dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

More than 20 unconfirmed tornadoes were reported Wednesday, mostly in eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old...
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Thousands of Iowans without power after destructive storms

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of power outages have been reported in Iowa assevere storms and tornadoes swept across Iowa Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, around 60,000 customers were without power in Iowa. Some of the hardest-hit counties are Wright County and Appanoose County. Around the metro, MidAmerican Energy...
IOWA STATE
Americas
Weather
Environment
spectrumnews1.com

5 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree...
ENVIRONMENT
WDIO-TV

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree...
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

Record Setting Winds Blow Across The Midwest, Leaving Multiple People Dead

Another powerful storm system swept across the Midwest and the Great Plains, bringing record-setting wind gusts and spawning over a dozen tornadoes. The storms caused at least five deaths in Minnesota, Kansas, and Iowa. Three people were killed in a pair of car accidents in Kansas caused by a massive...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said a...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds amid unseasonably warm temps

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when […]
ENVIRONMENT
wpr.org

Power outages reported throughout Midwest after overnight storms

Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest overnight, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa. Officials with the Iowa State Patrol said a semitrailer was stuck by high winds and rolled onto its side...
ENVIRONMENT

