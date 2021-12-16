ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Hurricane-force wind gusts in Colorado, dust storms in Kansas, tornadoes in Iowa in December – here’s what fueled a day of extreme storms

kiowacountypress.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExtremely powerful winds swept across a large part of the U.S. on Dec. 15, 2021, hitting several states with hurricane-force gusts. Record temperatures helped generate tornadoes in Iowa, winds spread grass fires and dust clouds in Kansas, and wind damage was reported from Colorado through the Midwest. The National Weather Service...

kiowacountypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
City
Boulder, CO
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Tornado#Dust Storms#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Iowa State University

Comments / 0

Community Policy