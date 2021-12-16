Students of the Week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleKatye Forrester recently nominated Phenix McDonald, D.J. Stewart and Kobe Feichtinger for...

Chino Valley Unified School District Student of the Week – 12/10

The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize Julissa of Del Rio School as their Student of the Week for the week ending December 10, 2021. The staff at Del Rio School say that Julissa is a quiet student that many teachers and students may not know much about but once you talk to her, her smile is one to remember.
ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
Since covid, students have been angry. How can teachers help?

Q: I'm not a parent, but I am a high school teacher. There is a strong undercurrent of anger among our students. I'm trying to create a safe space in my classroom. I have a good rapport with my students, but when I'm in the hallway or a large study hall with 200-plus children and only four adults, I'm nervous. Some of the students are, too.
Oxford parents call for school board to resign during school board meeting

OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — Parents spoke out at the Oxford School board meeting Tuesday night voicing their frustrations and feelings following the mass shooting on Nov. 30. One parent spoke out at the meeting calling for the school board to resign, while another parent spoke about the need to get high school students back to class.
Don’t Believe The Teachers Union, Here Is The Truth: School Test Scores Tank After Online Learning

(Arlington, VA) — Performance test scores are sinking for children whose schools moved to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. A report published by i-Ready found many children in elementary and middle school are two or more grade levels below their actual grade level this fall than before the pandemic started. Many of the largest gaps in knowledge manifested in vulnerable groups like children of color and low-income students. This means that teachers will have more students than ever in need of intensive support.
Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
Organizations at Temple reduce students’ stress during finals week

CJ Smith has felt immense pressure to keep up with in-person classes this semester and is starting to feel the pressure of having to be in the classroom to take his final exams. “It’s been hard to get back into a routine, and it’s stressful keeping up with that all...
IU students, faculty share how to overcome finals week

An IU professor and students said being organized in their studies and life during finals season helps keep stress levels down. IU clinical psychology professor Anne Zhang said the Yerkes-Dodson curve describes the relationship between people’s anxiety and performance. The curve determines whether people will be motivated or overwhelmed by this pressure, Zhang said. She said it is important for students to stay in the middle of this curve with a healthy mix of pressure and relaxation.
WSGA hosts events to help students through success week slump

As the semester wraps up, Washburn Student Government Association will be hosting a series of events and activities on campus in the upcoming week. Daniel Lopez, WSGA’s Chair of Campus Affairs, explained that the success week was created to help students decompress before finals week. Events start on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Academy of Notre Dame’s Jordyn Williams is Main Line Student of the Week

A senior, Jordyn Williams is president of the Academy of Notre Dame Chapter of the National Honor Society and is an active Student Council Representative for the Class of 2022. She is a leader of the Upper School tutoring program and is helping the Middle School Director and Associate Head of School start a Middle School tutoring club. She will be representing Academy of Notre Dame at the upcoming National Coalition of Girls Schools “Girls’ School Advantage” event.
HHS students revive Brown & Gold newspaper: Read it in this week's Gazette

When Haverhill High School Hillies past and present think of the school’s signature colors brown and gold, fond memories of four years socializing with friends, playing sports or attending senior activities may come to mind. Now, brown and gold has a brand-new meaning for a whole new crop of Hillies with the resurgence of the school’s print newspaper of the same name.
Auburn alumna Octavia Spencer treating students to finals week meals

Octavia Spencer ’94 remembers the stress final exams can cause, and to help ease students’ anxiety and provide a reason to take a study break, she is covering the cost of meals for Auburn students all week. The Oscar-winning actress and College of Liberal Arts graduate partnered with Student Affairs...
Substitute teacher at Bowie HS singing karaoke during class

Video sent to us by a viewer shows a substitute teacher at Bowie High School singing along with a karaoke machine during a class Friday. The Austin Independent School District said the teacher was asked to leave campus for "not following best practices."
