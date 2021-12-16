ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vertigo Games' After The Fall earned $1.4m in 24 hours

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVertigo Games' After the Fall has earned over $1.4 million within the first 24 hours of its launch. The virtual reality first-person shooter, which released on December 9, has sold more on launch day than Vertigo's previous title, Arizona Sunshine, did during its...

Nexon to merge two subsidiary studios

Games publisher Nexon has announced that it will combine two of its owned developers into a singular studio. Korean developer Nexon GT, known best for its RPG and mobile titles, and Nat Games, which is currently working on upcoming title Project Magnum, will merge into one team, and the new entity will become Nexon Games.
Square Enix pulls Final Fantasy 14 from sale due to server issues

Final Fantasy 14 is being temporarily suspended from sale due to ongoing issues with its servers following the title's sudden surge in user numbers. The game's servers have been congested since the early access launch of its Endwalker expansion, and its official release on December 7. Players have had to queue to login to the game, sometimes for several hours.
Five games studios receive share of £2.1m UK Global Screen Fund

The British Film Institute has awarded more grants as part of its UK Global Screen Fund, with five going to games developers. A total of 25 awards were issued across a mix of film, TV, animation and games firms, meaning video games represented a fifth of the current wave. The...
Meta Releases Quest Hand Tracking Showcase For Unreal Engine

A new sample project from Meta for Epic’s Unreal Engine gives developers the buildings blocks for more robust open air hand interactions in VR. If you own a Meta Quest you can test the Oculus Hand Gameplay Showcase for Unreal on App Lab now. Just leave the Oculus Touch controllers behind.
Dontnod announces first game as third-party publisher

Life is Strange developer Dontnod has announced its first game as a third-party publisher. Gerda: A Flame in Winter is a new narrative game from Danish studio PortaPlay and was announced at the recent Nintendo Indie Showcase. Players will take the role of a nurse during the German occupation of...
Black Bird launches on PS4 and PS5

Have hours of fun in this tricky horizontally-scrolling shoot ’em up. Black Bird, which first launched for Steam and Nintendo Switch three years ago, is finally coming to PlayStation systems, according to Onion Games. Have a good time in this realm of dark humor, which has been painstakingly constructed pixel by pixel.
Dead Space Remake in Development Since At Least July 2020, Developer Resumes Suggest

Motive Studios’ upcoming Dead Space Remake appears to be in development since, at least, July of last year. Rumors about a new Dead Space game being in the works surfaced earlier this year, and during this year’s E3 event, EA officially announced the remake during its own EA play showcase. The sci-fi survival horror title is currently slated for a release late next year, although we’ve yet to receive an exact release date.
Android Central

Demeo reveals 2022 plans with non-VR version and more campaigns

Card-based virtual reality game Demeo will receive several updates in 2022. The updates include a social lobby, player-versus-player mode, and two new campaigns. Demeo: PC Edition will be launching for Steam next April and does not require a VR headset to play. Resolution Games revealed its 2022 roadmap today for...
Stalker 2 auctioning off rights to an NPC likeness as an NFT

GSC Game World is turning to NFTs, as the Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl developer today announced plans to auction off the rights to appear in the game as an NPC, as represented by a blockchain token. The auction will take place in January, with the winner being able to...
PlayStation launches website to highlight accessibility of its consoles

PlayStation has launched a new accessibility website to showcase the features of its PS4 and PS5 consoles. The website lists core visual and audio features, as well as closed captions, controls and chat transcription. Some of the PS5's most accessible games are also featured, including The Last of Us Part...
Edge Gaming raises $10 million

Edge Gaming has announced it raised $10 million in a funding round led by Playtika. Existing investors Stardom Ventures and AnD Ventures also contributed to the funding round. Edge Gaming is a social platform revolving around what it calls "Playables" -- custom minigames based on real gameplay shared by users, that everyone can then play from the platform.
‘Halo’ devs shutting down Xbox 360 online services in January

2005: The year of Michael Jackson’s trial, Hurricane Katrina and the Xbox 360. 17 years later, Halo developer 343 Industries has announced it will be shutting down some of its oldest servers. Come January 13, 2022, Xbox 360 gamers will face limited or disabled options for online play. What...
How to avoid tragedy (and broken TVs) while playing in VR on Oculus Quest 2

If you've been on social media at all for the past couple of years, you've no doubt seen at least one video where someone in a VR headset jumps into a TV, runs into a wall, or falls into a table. It's a tale that abruptly ends one of the most wonderful experiences in gaming and turns it into something tragic. However, this can all be avoided by following a few simple rules.
Canadians can get three months of PC Game Pass for just CAD $1

The holiday season is a huge time for video games. Many of the biggest releases come out at this time, and that can be painful on your wallet. That's why this is the perfect time to get an Xbox PC Game Pass subscription. If you're a Canadian and a new subscriber (or possibly if you have subscribed before but not in a while), you can get a month of PC Game Pass for CAD $1 with two months free, essentially making this 3 months for CAD $1. Considering the subscription is normally CAD $11.99 a month, that's a savings of CAD $35.
How PlayStation's Acquisitions Could Boost Its First-Party Games - Beyond 729

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin, Matt Kim, and Mark Medina to discuss the latest news in the world of PS4 and PS5 games, consoles, and more. First, the cast breaks down PlayStation's official unveiling of new DualSense colors and the first official PS5 faceplate covers in new colors, so your massive console doesn't only have to come in white. We discuss what we think this means for future PS5 looks, how it could affect PlayStation's work on specialty consoles for releases like God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and more, and if we actually are going to buy them. Plus, we dig into PlayStation's fifth studio acquisition for the year, and how PlayStation's acquisitions could boost its first-party games. We dive into what we think of Sony's strategy this year of acquiring studios, how they both allow for new games and support of the games of other first-party studios, like Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarok, and what we think of the general approach the studio's taking to impact first-party development for PS4 and PS5. We also look into the improving relationship of PlayStation with its indie partners, and discuss what we've been playing ahead of the holidays, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Fortnite, Dark Souls, and the Matrix Unreal Engine 5 experience, which we think bodes well for the future of next-gen games designed in UE5. TIMECODE: 00:00:00 - Intro & Matrix Resurrection Red Carpet 00:03:15 - PlayStation Introduces Faceplates 00:21:10 - PlayStation Acquires Valkyrie Entertainment 00:34:00 - Playstation & Indies Support 00:43:45- What We've Been Playing 00:58:10 - The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Demo & Outro.
Guerrilla shares Horizon Forbidden West PS4 screenshots, says the game is "stunning" on last-gen hardware

Guerrilla Games has shared a few new screenshots of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4, assuring the game looks and plays great no matter where you play. We've seen a lot of footage of the game running on PS5, which makes sense as the latest hardware is the best showcase for the game's visuals and performance, but these screenshots prove that you're in for a treat whether or not you're playing on Sony's new machine.
Microsoft rebrands Xbox Game Pass for PC

The PC version of Xbox Game Pass has been renamed to PC Game Pass. Microsoft is hoping the rebranding will garner more attention for the subscription service among desktop and laptop users. The social media hashtag #GamePassHasPCGames suggests the platform holder has been facing an awareness issue about the number of titles available to subscribers on PC.
