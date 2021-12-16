ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Becca Ickowicz

bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has appointed Becca Ickowicz as a senior banker to expand...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Covid response lessons learned from area CEOs

There is no doubt that the pandemic has taught executives throughout southeastern Wisconsin lessons, some tough and painful but necessary, to navigate what has become the new normal in today's business world. featuring Charlie Evans, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. The Diversity In Business Awards honor businesses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Workforce 2021: The future of workspaces

While many companies are looking to bring people back into shared office space in the future, the hybrid or fully remote model is something that is likely here to stay for a while. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bizjournals

Six takeaways from great customer service experiences

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Every business, no matter what industry they’re in, needs customers to survive. From targeting their ideal customers to creating loyal fans, everything a business does needs to revolve around the customer experience. In order for business leaders to provide the best experience possible, they need to listen to their customers, analyze them and learn from them. Every customer interaction — good or bad — offers businesses a chance to learn something new.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Western States#Cdli
spectrumlocalnews.com

VP Harris, Treasury announce $8.7B for lending in minority communities

Partially a result of her work while in the U.S. Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced the release of $8.7 billion in treasury lending for minority communities as she spoke alongside Secretary Janet Yellen at a banking forum focused on the racial wealth divide. She announced the billions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bizjournals

Bank of America launches new rewards tiers for most affluent clients

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is launching new rewards benefits aimed at its wealthiest clients. The Preferred Rewards program has added two tiers — Diamond, for clients with at least $1 million in investment or deposit assets with BofA, and Diamond Honors, for those who have at least $10 million in assets. John Sellers, Rewards executive, estimated the tiers could draw in 1 million wealth management clients who don't have a banking relationship with BofA. That's in addition to existing Rewards customers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bizjournals

Tupperware sees big recovery — but the turnaround still is under way

Work is under way on Tupperware Brands Corp.’s reversal-of-fortunes plan, but the firm has improved from its poor performance two years ago. The Orlando-based manufacturer of innovative kitchenware and other home and beauty products (NYSE: TUP) experienced a big sales boost and subsequent share price growth in 2020. Sales...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
bizjournals

Subaru of America adds to executive team

Subaru of America, Inc. has named Renee Rhem, vice president of customer advocacy, to its executive team. Rhem oversees the Subaru customer experience across all channels, working to maintain customer and brand loyalty and equip dealerships to resolve customer issues. As a member of the executive team, she now reports directly to Thomas J. Doll, president and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

San Jose-based Cohesity is eyeing going public in the new year

Cohesity Inc. has reportedly hired bankers for an initial public offering next year that could value the company at between $5 billion and $10 billion. The San Jose data management company is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley on an offering, Bloomberg reported. Cohesity could file its IPO paperwork as early as this week, according to the report.
SAN JOSE, CA
bizjournals

These Mass. companies saw the biggest stock gains in 2021

Moderna Inc. may have delivered hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccinations around the globe in 2021, but the Cambridge drugmaker can't claim the title of Massachusetts' biggest stock gainer of 2021. No, that claim belongs to a company that's perhaps best-known as the publisher of old-fashioned books: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bizjournals

Fiserv commits $1 million to Atlanta center for Black entrepreneurs

The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship scored a $1 million donation and partnership as it ramps up programming after more than a year of pandemic-related delays. Global financial technology company Fiserv Inc. (Nasdaq: FISV) is the latest corporate giant to support the center, which helps Black entrepreneurs with mentorship and networking. The Russell Center has raised more than $34 million from about 48 partners to build out its facilities and resources, CEO Jay Bailey said.
ADVOCACY
bizjournals

This ticketing startup is moving to Denver and donating all of its profits to charity

The Australia-based startup is focused on rerouting event booking fees to charitable causes, primarily focused on children and education. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ADVOCACY
bizjournals

Explain it to me: Demystifying blockchain and cryptocurrency

Business First spoke to regional experts in the field to demystify blockchain and cryptocurrency. (Click here to read the story that spurred these questions.) Let’s start with the alternative. Most data is stored in server farms – think Yahoo’s facility in Lockport – with each saved file assigned to a specific computer within that farm. Blockchain proposes a more secure system by storing data across multiple servers, which is made possible by a complex series of mathematical computations.
MARKETS
Jenn Leach

$1,800 Stimulus Checks This Week?

Update: Today is the last day households will be receiving their up to $300 payment per child from the Child Tax Credit. $1,800 payments also expected to be received this week to eligible households.
bizjournals

Here's where KC ranks among 2022's forecasted hottest housing markets

There's a new cohort of hot housing markets to watch in 2022. After a 2021 that saw one of the wildest housing markets in memory, 2022 is shaping up to be nearly as competitive, but with perhaps slightly more inventory and slightly higher mortgage rates. The markets that'll see the biggest price gains and number of sales, though, could look a little different, according to an analysis by Realtor.com released earlier this month.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Largest Central Ohio MBA Programs

Thinking of adding an MBA to your resume? We rank Central Ohio's MBA programs by student enrollment, with information on admission requirements and available programs. Information is provided by school representatives via an online survey and could not be independently verified.
COLLEGES
bizjournals

Marketing exec's firm buys One Thousand Museum penthouse for $18.5M

This is the second-highest sale at the Zaha Hadid-designed condo. The South Florida Business Journal is seeking nominations for the 2022 Influential Business Women awards program. Nominees should have strong records of leadership, performance and innovation in their industries plus meaningful community involvement. PLEASE READ BELOW BEFORE MAKING YOUR NOMINATION.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Lifetime Achievement: Robert Webster, 'The Flu Hunter' of St. Jude

Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
CONSTRUCTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy