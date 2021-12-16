ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Simple Startup Business Ideas

By Todd Smekens
muncievoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, you’re wanting startup business ideas to get you going? Whether it’s your first, or your fifteenth – either way, it’s important to get the basics right to help the business thrive in the future. There’s more to starting a successful company than just having a brilliant idea, so get going...

atlanticcitynews.net

How to make your business a success

Having a business is hard work and it takes a lot of commitment. Whether you sell a type of product, offer a kind of service, or something different, you need to make your business known to people before you're able to grow your business. No matter how big or small your business is, you want to make it as successful as possible, but maybe you're not entirely sure on how to make your business grow further, or maybe the number of visitors on your website is declining no matter what you try to do to avoid it. This is a common struggle that many business owners stumble upon at some point through their business journey. Luckily for you, this article will give you the tools to maneuver these slightly tougher times, either on your own or with help from professionals.
University of Arkansas

Local Startup SIEV Technologies Earns $256,000 Small Business Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – SIEV Technologies, a catalytic membrane reactor design company started by University of Arkansas researchers, has been awarded a $256,000 Small Business Innovation Research Grant from the National Science Foundation to develop technology that improves biofuel production. The grant will enable SIEV to continue developing its business...
wesleyan.edu

Student Entrepreneurs Share Startup Business Ventures with the Public

From defining their core values to marketing a final product, Wesleyan’s Startup Incubator class unveiled their final projects to Middletown’s city commissioners this week. Throughout the evening of student presentations, a trend emerged – these students were not only ready to enter their respective markets, they had blended...
Pioneer Press

Working Strategies: Key steps for your business startup process

Second Sunday Series – Editor’s Note: This is the fourth of 12 columns on starting a business — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last week’s column discussed burnout, while the weeks before focused on the entrepreneur’s personal assets and weaknesses, and on self-employment as a career choice.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Pandemic prosperity: Student business owners contribute to 'startup surge'

The COVID-19 pandemic caused businesses across the country to close their doors, with 1.6 million businesses experiencing a government-mandated closure, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Despite an increase in job losses during this time, nearly 300,000 applications to form a new business were filed at the end...
protocol.com

New funding for an avatar startup? Get ready for deepfake business calls

We’ve all seen TV commercials and gotten that sneaking suspicion that the voice in the spot doesn’t belong to the person mouthing the sales pitch. And, sure we’re used to talking back to robotic voice bots when getting our checking account balances. But we’re bound to get that feeling at work, too, now that AI avatar startup Synthesia has closed a $50 million Series B round of funding, as reported by TechCrunch.
hackernoon.com

How to Create a Billion-Dollar Business on a Budget

Back in 2005, the Universe told me to work fewer hours. I had just had a stress-related heart attack, due in part to my habit of working 70+hrs/week. This was swiftly followed by a six-figure divorce, due in part to my habit of working 70+hrs/week. After losing most of my assets in the divorce, and having to take three months off work on medical leave, all I had to work with was my brains and a couple of thousand dollars available limit on my credit card. After six startups I was basically unemployable, so I had to create another business. Cognisant of the recent heart attack and a near-terminal warning from my doctor, I had to create a business where I could work minimal hours and maximise my time with my school-aged children. Most business owners on a budget try to do everything themselves. “This is how you keep costs low,” they justify to themselves. “Why pay someone else to create my brochures/ads/website/business card/marketing campaign when I can just do it myself?”
Andre Oentoro

5 content marketing techniques every business can use

“Content is king” is a phrase that is often thrown around in the digital marketing space, and that’s because content marketing is such a powerful tool. It can help to boost your SEO, promote your products, and position you as a thought leader within your industry.
muncievoice.com

7 Effective Marketing Hacks

Marketing can be a challenging process sometimes. You think you’re onto a good thing, only to find out several months later that your beloved strategy doesn’t quite work. The trick here is to try lots of new things. If you have a good product, something will eventually work. It’s just a question of finding the right format or channel.
Register Citizen

Business idea: Open a gift wrapping service this week

Christmas is one of the most popular times of the year; It ranges from classic inns and family gatherings, to shopping for gifts and vacation trips. All this generates a significant economic spill and opportunities to undertake arise. One of the reasons that explains this increase in the consumption of...
107.3 KFFM

New Business? Have an Idea? Time For the Enterprise Challenge

Time is limited if you want to be part of the next Enterprise Challenge. The deadline is quickly approaching to sign-up. Yakima County Development Association and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce say the deadline to register is for the Enterprise Challenge is Tuesday, January 4. You can sign up today at chooseyakimavalley.com.
coe.edu

Kohawk Startup awards Coe students funding for entrepreneurial ideas

At the fourth annual Kohawk Startup, Coe students were awarded $2,500 in funding to launch entrepreneurial ideas. Kohawk Startup is an innovative 24-hour event led by NewBoCo Chief Relationship Officer and Coe Entrepreneur-in-Residence David Tominsky ’98 that engages students through the brainstorming, pitching and presentation process of developing their ideas. Business leaders and Coe alumni from across the country participated and mentored Coe students.
Clair Feng

Pre-launching E-commerce Store: Preparation & Strategies

Here's the thing, starting a successful e-commerce business is challenging. Just think about it, you have to convince strangers to become customers with little to no social proof. It's hard, but once you get over this stage, your store (whether built on Shoplazza, Shopify, or other platforms) will be flooded with new sales every day.
pymnts

Middle-Market Companies Seek Simple Solutions to Complex Business Payments Problems

Crises motivate people, companies, and even entire ecosystems to action. Shailesh Kotwal, vice chair of payment services at U.S. Bancorp (parent company of U.S. Bank), told Karen Webster smaller and mid-market companies are increasingly embracing — and demanding — holistic solutions from their financial services providers that move far beyond payments to streamline and integrate the business functions surrounding the payments.
qu.edu

Student entrepreneurs ‘launch’ new business ideas at competition

It came down to a battle of six teams who were competing for thousands of dollars worth of start-up funds for their business propositions on Tuesday in the Rocky Top Student Center. The Quinnipiac Launchpad Competition was the culmination of 14 weeks of vigorous work by students in the School of Business and School of Communications.
Poets and Quants

2021 Most Disruptive MBA Startups: SXD, Harvard Business School

Brief Description of Solution: SXD combines trade secret design method and computer graphics to turn leftover fabrics into zero waste clothing. These minimal zero waste designs consume less raw material, costs about 55% less to produce, and looks better. Recently, SXD was featured in Harper’s Bazaar Japan as a company Redefining the Fashion Ecosystem. It also became the first fashion design oriented startup to win numerous prizes, including the Grand Prize at the Harvard Business School New Venture Competition.
