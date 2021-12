For the third year in a row, the Lugoff-Elgin High School Kaleidoscope has received the Palmetto Award from the South Carolina Scholastic Press Association. The Palmetto Award, given to the highest quality yearbook in each class as determined by population, signifies that LE’s yearbook continues to be one of the best among other high schools with a similar population and one of the top three in the state.

ELGIN, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO