DETROIT -- Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. "The guys were great in front of me, so this was a much easier game than it looks like from the shot totals," Nedeljkovic said. "They ended up taking a lot of shots from the outside instead of getting right in front of me."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO