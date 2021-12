What better way to put a smile on a child’s face this holiday day than by giving them a toy?. This is what Templo La Hermosa will do on Saturday as church members will hand out toys and other goodies to those in need from 1 to 6 p.m. – as long as supplies last – in the parking lot of the Darling Mouser Funeral Home, located at 945 Palm Blvd.

