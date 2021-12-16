Investment News

The employment estimates for nondepository lenders show a flattening trend through October as news of job cuts at individual companies made headlines this week. Nonbank mortgage payroll estimates did eke out a small net gain, rising slightly to 391,700 from an upwardly-revised 391,300 the previous month, and markedly from 353,500 a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, while some companies with cyclical growth prospects such as non-qualified mortgage specialist Angel Oak continue to report expansion, thinning profit margins and layoffs at companies like Better and Interfirst suggest housing-finance companies are more generally experiencing a squeeze in their bottom lines and are budgeting less for personnel as result.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO