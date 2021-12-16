ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Investment News

Quad-Cities Times
 15 hours ago

thecentersquare.com

Report: Inflation costs families around $3,500 this year

(The Center Square) – A new report estimated the annual cost of elevated inflation this year will be around $3,500 per household. The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s leading business schools, released the report, which estimated much higher costs for American families because of inflation that has risen this year at the fastest rate in decades.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Reporting from December 2022: The jobs market remains strong

This Thursday was accompanied by an encouraging number: Just 184,000 first-time applicants for unemployment last week. There haven’t been that few since “Honky Tonk Women” and “Sugar Sugar” were at the top of the charts (since 1969). Things are looking good for the maintain-full-employment half of the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate. We get news on the other half — stable prices — on Friday, with the Consumer Price Index and core inflation rate for November.
BUSINESS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Nonbank mortgage jobs start to flatline as firms report layoffs

The employment estimates for nondepository lenders show a flattening trend through October as news of job cuts at individual companies made headlines this week. Nonbank mortgage payroll estimates did eke out a small net gain, rising slightly to 391,700 from an upwardly-revised 391,300 the previous month, and markedly from 353,500 a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, while some companies with cyclical growth prospects such as non-qualified mortgage specialist Angel Oak continue to report expansion, thinning profit margins and layoffs at companies like Better and Interfirst suggest housing-finance companies are more generally experiencing a squeeze in their bottom lines and are budgeting less for personnel as result.
REAL ESTATE
CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

CFOs dial back economic expectations: Deloitte

Deloitte's latest quarterly survey of Fortune 500 chief financial officers shows a less optimistic outlook for the U.S. economy in 2022 than just a few months ago, citing concerns over inflation across the board. The consulting firm's fourth quarter poll, which included 130 CFOs, found that less than half, 45%,...
BUSINESS
San Marcos Daily Record

The Economist: A Most Remarkable Number!

It is no exaggeration to say that I have seen millions of numbers every week since the late 1970s (comments regarding my social life are neither encouraged nor welcomed). On those rare occasions when one startles me, I can’t help but mention it. Initial claims for unemployment fell to...
ECONOMY
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Labor expenses contribute to negative credit outlook for healthcare, Moody's finds

While the credit landscape in 2022 looks stable or positive for sectors of the economy including local government and higher education, the nonprofit and public healthcare sector stands to fare worse, garnering a negative outlook from Moody's Investors Service in its latest report. Among the main factors contributing to this...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Why It May Be Time to Turn to Value Investing

The era of easy money is coming to a close and value investing may be due for a comeback. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its plan to cool off red hot inflation by curtailing monthly bond purchases by March … Continue reading → The post Why It May Be Time to Turn to Value Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
CNBC

How inflation is changing the 2022 annual employee pay raise equation

Compensation surveys of employers show that pay raises for 2022 will increase more than in recent years, but in the low 3% range, not nearly as much as the current level of headline inflation in the U.S. economy, which has reached 6.8%. Companies are continuing to monitor inflation and evolving...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Here's Where the Jobs Are — in One Chart

Professional and business services added 90,000 jobs in November, thanks to strong hiring for business consultants, accountants and building service workers. Couriers and messengers, workers who pick up and deliver packages and mail, saw employment pop by 26,800 last month. The leisure and hospitality sector added 23,000 jobs last month,...
ECONOMY
reviewjournal.com

Social Security, wage hikes and SNAP could alleviate inflation

With inflation expected to keep rising into the new year, Americans can use all the financial help they can get in 2022. Fortunately, some will get a boost in income to help them cope with higher prices for everything from gas and food to energy, household items and health care.
AGRICULTURE

