Betty Vydra

Betty Kramer Vydra, 94, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.

Born July 14, 1927, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Charles S. Kramer and Mary Madge Kramer.

Betty was a graduate of Marlinton High School. She attended Mary Baldwin College where she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority, and graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree.

Betty, an Army wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and an accomplished artist, had a very enriched life with her love for her family, her passion for traveling, painting and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Anthony L. Vydra.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Hudson, Buckeye, Candi Knox, Vail, Colorado, and Jeannie Dunham, Huntersville; three grandchildren, Munsey Knox and Tiffany and Nathan Hudson; and a great-grandson, Rowan Knox.

She will be missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741-5000.

Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com