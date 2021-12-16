James Cooper

James B. “Jim” Cooper, 86, of Delphi, Indiana, passed away at his residence Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 6 a.m.

He married Sandra J. “Sandy” May, in Tucson, Arizona, June 30, 1961.

He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1954, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1955 until he was honorably discharged in 1959. He was an electrician on the USS Robinson DD562. After his discharge from the Navy, he worked for Electric Motor Company in Tucson. After moving to Indiana, he worked for Gene Chappell Construction in Buck Creek for seven years. He was hired as an electrician at Wilson Foods in Logansport, where he worked for seven years, and then worked at Alloy Craft near Delphi, Indiana, for a year. He started Cooper Remodeling and Electric in Delphi in 1975 and continued the company until 1995. He and his wife also owned the Sundae Castle in Delphi from 1976 to 1979. He retired in 1995.

Jim loved to hunt, fish and hike, and had many bird feeders on his property, and enjoyed watching the birds. He loved to listen to bluegrass and gospel music and enjoyed the bluegrass festivals at the Bean Blossum in Earl Park and at Battle Ground. He loved sports and supported the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indianapolis Colts.

His greatest love was for his family and the times they would spend together.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy M. Cooper, of Delphi, Indiana; son, Alan Cooper and wife, Shelly, of Greenfield, Indiana; daughter, Marsha A. Baker, of Delphi, Indiana; grandchildren, Kendall, Kayleen and Carson Baker, of Delphi, Indiana; sister, Myrtle O’Dell, of Dunbar.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde and Lewis Cooper; sister and brother-in-law, Uva and Buck Coffman; and a niece, Donna.

There will be no service.

