Mildred Lambert

Mildred Bessie Carpenter Lambert, 102, gained her eternal rest Sunday, November 22, 2021, at her home on Lick Creek Road in Hurricane.

Born December 15, 1918, on Martin’s Branch near Hurricane, she was a daughter of the late Asa and Olivia Wade Carpenter.

She married Odeth H. Lambert, of Durbin, in 1956 and lived in Clendenin for a few years before moving to Durbin where she resided until Odeth’s passing in 2002. She returned to Putnam County to Lick Creek in 2003 where she resided until her passing. She was a homemaker and an avid gardener known for her love of houseplants, canning and preserving. She loved letter writing and had several pen pals that she corresponded with for more than 50 years. She had a keen wit and a sharp memory and was a great source of information and memories from all the decades she had lived through including the Great Depression. She will be greatly missed by her extended family Richard and Pam Harper, of Lick Creek, and the family of William and Fay Johnson, who came to know her as “Mommaw Mildred.”

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy, who died in infancy; step-sister, Lucy Carpenter; step-brothers, Hubert Carpenter and William “Willie” Carpenter; and her beloved dogs, Sparky, Sport and Rex.

She is survived by one nephew, Harvey Carpenter, of Culloden; and numerous great-nieces-and-nephews.

Funeral service was held Friday, November 26, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane with Elders Harold Johnson and Tony Edwards officiating.

Interment in Carpenter Cemetery, Martins Branch, Hurricane.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston WV 25311.