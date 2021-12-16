Terrance Coleman, I

“May you have fair winds and following seas.”

Born August 15, 1952, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, he was a son, and one of six children, of the late Marshall and Emma Coleman.

Terry graduated from Kennett Senior High School. Ready to travel the world, Terry enlisted in the U.S. Navy. There he met his first wife, Ocie Jennings. From their marital union, Terrance Coleman, II, and Charyna Coleman were born.

Terry reenlisted in the U.S. Navy and traveled to many countries and continents and served his country for a total of 20 years. He was a Yoeman, a Petty Officer, and a Hull Maintenance Technician. While still serving his country, he met Debra MacFarland. From their marital union, Brittney Coleman was born.

While in the U.S. Navy, he received four Good Conduct Awards, three Battle “E” Awards, two Navy Unit Commendation Awards, two National Defense Service Medals, three “C” Service Deployment Ribbons, two Navy Achievement Medals, Navy Pistol Sharpshooter Ribbon, he worked with non-nuclear components, Auxiliary Security Force Basic Award, and Navy Leadership and Development Training. Terry loved serving his county and received an honorable discharge.

With all the accomplishments he had while serving his country, Terry was known more as a loving, thoughtful and caring brother, father, uncle, friend and neighbor. He had a special love for his son and daughters, a love no one could take away. He would help you if you ever needed a hand. He was a quiet and patient man, but when he spoke, we all listened. Terry had a laugh that was contagious, and a smile that would light up the room. Whatever he put his hands to do – came out amazing. If he could image it, he could build it. All those who knew him would say, “Terry is a great guy.” A great guy he was, and more.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Coleman and Thomas Coleman; sister, Mary Coleman; brother-in-law, Nicholas Brown; his youngest daughter, Brittney Coleman; and great-granddaughter, Alannah Jones.

Terry leaves to cherish his memory: his sisters, Peggy Coleman and Francine Brown (Nicholas); son, Terrance Coleman, II (Dione); daughter, Charyna Coleman-Lashley (Vincent); grandchildren, Ashley Lee, Devin Jones (Imani), Dionna Doss, Blazeir Coleman, I’Asia Lashley, Aaliyah Lashley, Tatiyana Lashley, Aniya Coleman, Travon Cardona, Zania Lashley, Azaléa Lashley, Yohance Lashley and Zacharias Cardona; great-grandchildren, Jamiya Jackson and Journee Jackson; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family of Terrance Coleman would like to thank you for your condolences. Your loving thoughts and prayers were needed and felt by us all. A special thanks to Ms. Debra, of Hillsboro, for helping and supporting our family during this hard time. A special thanks to Doug and Rebecca Lantz at Lantz Funeral Home for caring and honoring our family’s wish-es. And a special thanks to the Hillsboro and Marlinton EMS and Fire Department. We ask that you continue to pray for the Coleman family.

