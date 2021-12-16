ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, WV

Terrance Coleman, I

Pocahontas Times
Pocahontas Times
 17 hours ago

“May you have fair winds and following seas.”

Born August 15, 1952, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, he was a son, and one of six children, of the late Marshall and Emma Coleman.

Terry graduated from Kennett Senior High School. Ready to travel the world, Terry enlisted in the U.S. Navy. There he met his first wife, Ocie Jennings. From their marital union, Terrance Coleman, II, and Charyna Coleman were born.

Terry reenlisted in the U.S. Navy and traveled to many countries and continents and served his country for a total of 20 years. He was a Yoeman, a Petty Officer, and a Hull Maintenance Technician. While still serving his country, he met Debra MacFarland. From their marital union, Brittney Coleman was born.

While in the U.S. Navy, he received four Good Conduct Awards, three Battle “E” Awards, two Navy Unit Commendation Awards, two National Defense Service Medals, three “C” Service Deployment Ribbons, two Navy Achievement Medals, Navy Pistol Sharpshooter Ribbon, he worked with non-nuclear components, Auxiliary Security Force Basic Award, and Navy Leadership and Development Training. Terry loved serving his county and received an honorable discharge.

With all the accomplishments he had while serving his country, Terry was known more as a loving, thoughtful and caring brother, father, uncle, friend and neighbor. He had a special love for his son and daughters, a love no one could take away. He would help you if you ever needed a hand. He was a quiet and patient man, but when he spoke, we all listened. Terry had a laugh that was contagious, and a smile that would light up the room. Whatever he put his hands to do – came out amazing. If he could image it, he could build it. All those who knew him would say, “Terry is a great guy.” A great guy he was, and more.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Coleman and Thomas Coleman; sister, Mary Coleman; brother-in-law, Nicholas Brown; his youngest daughter, Brittney Coleman; and great-granddaughter, Alannah Jones.

Terry leaves to cherish his memory: his sisters, Peggy Coleman and Francine Brown (Nicholas); son, Terrance Coleman, II (Dione); daughter, Charyna Coleman-Lashley (Vincent); grandchildren, Ashley Lee, Devin Jones (Imani), Dionna Doss, Blazeir Coleman, I’Asia Lashley, Aaliyah Lashley, Tatiyana Lashley, Aniya Coleman, Travon Cardona, Zania Lashley, Azaléa Lashley, Yohance Lashley and Zacharias Cardona; great-grandchildren, Jamiya Jackson and Journee Jackson; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family of Terrance Coleman would like to thank you for your condolences. Your loving thoughts and prayers were needed and felt by us all. A special thanks to Ms. Debra, of Hillsboro, for helping and supporting our family during this hard time. A special thanks to Doug and Rebecca Lantz at Lantz Funeral Home for caring and honoring our family’s wish-es. And a special thanks to the Hillsboro and Marlinton EMS and Fire Department. We ask that you continue to pray for the Coleman family.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pocahontas Times

Richard Dale

A bright light flickered out Thursday, December 9, 2021, only to shine ever so brightly on the other side as Richard Murrel Dale, 96, of Huttonsville, passed from this mortal life to join his sweetheart, Verna, who passed October 18, 2014. Born October 30, 1925, in St. Albans, he was...
HUTTONSVILLE, WV
Pocahontas Times

Lornora Lundy

Lornora Alma Lundy, of Marlinton, went home to be with Jesus Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. She was born April 25, 1956 in Oak Hill. She moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, as a child and was later employed by BIC Pen for more than 30 years. Lornora moved to Marlinton three years ago.
MARLINTON, WV
Pocahontas Times

Back On the Bookshelf – ‘In Loving Memory’ Frost to Dunmore, 2021

Frost to Dunmore, in the In Loving Memory series of cemetery books, first printed in 2010, has been updated and is available again for $12. Within this updated book are 24 cemeteries and burial sites located along Rt. 84 near Frost and along State Route 92 from Frost to Dunmore – Congdon, Carpenter, Taylor-Townsend, Joseph Sharp, Curry, Abraham Sharp, Rachel Sharp, Austin Sharp, Bowers, Gilmer Sharp, Gragg, Ryder, Bannis Buzzard, Snowden Buzzard, Joseph Moore, Howard Buzzard, Warwick Shinabery, Lindsay, Shinaberry-Buzzard, Grimes, Cornelius Buzzard, Rev. Henry Arbogast History, Dilley, Baxter, McLaughlin.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Pocahontas Times

Mildred Silvia

Mildred Susie Silvia, 64, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea. She is survived by her son, Shawn; three granddaughters, Snow, Gillie and Heidi; great-grandson, Kannon; sister, Margy Blankenship; aunt, Frances Dilley; and her fur baby, Lillie. As per her wishes, her body...
HILLSBORO, WV
Pocahontas Times

Pocahontas Times

Pocahontas County, WV
33
Followers
167
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Premiere News For The Pocahontas County Area

 https://pocahontastimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy